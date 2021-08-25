IHG Is Bringing a New Luxury Collection of Independent Hotels to Its Already Impressive Roster

IHG Hotels & Resorts is ready to make your next stay a whole lot more luxurious with its Vignette Collection.

In August, the brand announced the launch of the new Vignette Collection, which it says "further enriches IHG's fast-growing Luxury and Lifestyle offering for both leisure and business travelers."

IHG's Vignette Collection, it explains, will bring together independent hotels under one umbrella, while still providing owners the opportunity to retain their distinctive identity. As a major perk, the hotels that join the collection will also have the chance to join in on the IHG Rewards loyalty program.

"We've been strategic with the enhancements we've made to our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in recent years, which at more than 400 hotels and 100,000 rooms is the second largest in the industry," Keith Barr, CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts, shared in a statement. "We've built on the heritage and global success of our InterContinental brand, with the rapid international expansion of Kimpton and Hotel Indigo, and acquisitions of Six Senses and Regent. We expect to attract more than 100 Vignette Collection hotels in 10 years, and the brand will be key to delivering our ambition of industry-leading net rooms growth."

IHG’s Vignette Collection will be Hotel X, a 5-star hotel, dining and lifestyle destination in the centre of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, Australia Credit: Courtesy of IHG

One of the first hotels to join the Vignette Collection is Hotel X, a 5-star hotel, dining, and lifestyle destination located in Australia, more specifically in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley.

"Hotel X's distinctive design and luxurious facilities celebrate this iconic Brisbane neighborhood through ultra-cool art, Avant-Garde lighting, and exceptional views of the cityscape," the company noted.

It is joined by Thailand's Pattaya Aquatique hotel, which is working in collaboration with Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, Asset World Corporation Public Company Limited (AWC), for the new move.

"AWC feels honored to be the first partner in Asia and one of the first globally to launch a hotel under IHG Hotels & Resorts' new Vignette Collection," Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and President of AWC, added in a statement. "With the backing of IHG's global systems and support, we are confident that our unique hotel, located in the vibrant and lively beachfront destination of Pattaya, The Aquatique, will appeal to all travelers seeking inspirational and exceptional experiences."

As Barr said, the new collection gives IHG a "compelling way to welcome world-class independent hotels into our brand family, combining each property's distinctive identity with the power of our global scale." He added, "As our first hotels in Australia and Thailand both showcase, each property is as unique as the next, and all will be endorsed by IHG's trusted reputation for quality."