The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has plenty of perks, but it doesn't come cheap.

You Can Buy Out This Entire Maui Resort for $1.5 Million — What Would You Do With 810 Rooms?

The age of social distancing has created a very unique experience at hotels all over the world — if you can afford it.

Jumping on the bandwagon of resorts offering people exclusive access to their luxury hotels, some even going so far as to give people their own private island for a few nights, the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa has two new packages that allow you to have the entire resort (or most of the resort) to yourself.

Image zoom Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui

The resort now has two new packages for guests who are looking to have a little, or a lot, of privacy while traveling. The Hyatt Regency Maui to Yourself offer and the Hyatt Regency Maui (Almost) to Yourself offer gives guests the option to buy out the whole resort, or just part of it, for their socially distanced vacation.

And these buyouts come with a pretty hefty price, too. In order to buy out the entire resort (810 rooms), guests will pay $1,500,000 for three nights. The partial buyout (232 rooms) begins at $525,000 for three nights. Luckily, you can bring as many people as you like to share the cost.

Image zoom Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui

Both offers are inclusive of all food and beverage and feature a wide range of bookable experiences such as hula dance lessons, lei making lessons, cooking classes, luau performances, paddle boarding in the Pacific Ocean, meditation sessions, nighttime tours where guests can see 80 of the 88 constellations from the resort’s rooftop, wildlife experiences, scuba diving, and Hawaiian-inspired mixology classes.

Image zoom Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Maui

And since it’s on the island of Maui, guests can travel around the island for some top-notch restaurants and shopping areas, as well as enjoy the great outdoors at Ka’anapali Beach and Haleakala National Park.

It’s important to keep in mind that Hawaii only started welcoming visitors outside the state on Oct. 15. Rules are being expanded, including the option to bypass the two-week quarantine rule for visitors who decide to take part in the state’s testing program. The program allows travelers age 5 and older to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, as long as the test is administered by “trusted partners,” such as American Family Care Urgent Care, Carbon Health, CityHealth Urgent Care, Color, CVS Health, Hawaiian Airlines, Kaiser Permanente, Quest Diagnostics, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Vault Health, and Walgreens.

Social distancing and face masks are mandatory in hotel indoor public areas and when moving around in outdoor areas. This rule also applies to areas outside of the resort. More information on the state’s health requirements can be found on the Hawaii Tourism Authority website.

If you’d like to know more about the resort’s buyout packages, call the resort directly at +1 808-667-4932. More information about the resort’s offerings can be found on the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa website.