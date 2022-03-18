This Chic Hotel Is Opening in Barcelona Next Month — With Stunning Design and a Poolside Frozen Margarita Machine

It's official: The Hoxton is coming to Barcelona.

The chic hotel brand announced it will open the doors to its first outpost in Spain on April 25. The hotel, located in the El Poblenou neighborhood, will bring the brand's already-beloved style, as well as new dining offerings and community partnerships, with it. The Hoxton, Barcelona's location promises to be a destination for locals and travelers alike.

Interior and food at The Hoxton Barcelona Credit: Courtesy of The Hoxton

Guests will be able to choose from 240 rooms, which are all designed to reflect their city location. According to a statement released to Travel + Leisure, the rooms embrace "the sun and sea of Barcelona." Each room comes with a distinctly Mediterranean feel thanks to the terracotta floors, faded floral accents, and earthy tones. Rooms also feature handcrafted tapestries alongside floor-to-ceiling windows to highlight the view outside.

Rooms come in five categories, including a new Homey category, which is ideal for families and extended-stay guests, because Homey rooms come with functional kitchens and the option of two double beds. As a fun little detail, the hotel asked Catalan artist Jose Antonio Roda to illustrate the room keys. Each room also features artwork curated by Barcelona-based John Brown Projects. And, like other Hoxton properties, these rooms also come with printed neighborhood guides packed with local recommendations to ensure guests can make the most of their stay.

Both guests and locals are invited to dine in the hotel's distinct communal spaces, including grabbing a drink at Tope, its rooftop bar and taqueria. The hotel promises to have refreshing frozen margaritas available (pulled from the poolside slushie machine), wines on tap from local Spanish vineyards, and beers from small local breweries.

There's also Four Corners, a ground-floor pizza restaurant. The restaurant is opening fresh off the heels of its four-month pop-up in London where it was met with rave reviews. Here, guests can dig into deep-dish Detroit-style pizza served in square pies or slices.

Interior and food at The Hoxton Barcelona Credit: Courtesy of The Hoxton