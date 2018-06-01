This Secret Suite in an 18th-century Villa Is the Most Serene Spot on Lake Como

In Grand Hotel Tremezzo's rose-strewn lobby, a couple leans into each other for a quick nap on a red velvet couch; they're kicking off a European tour to celebrate their anniversary.

Out front, another couple sits tangled beside the floating pool, gazing out at the crystal lake that surrounds them; they're watching their picture-perfect honeymoon come to a close. Upstairs, the most celebratory lovebirds of all are likely recovering after taking over L'Escale, the lakeside wine bar and trattoria, for their wedding reception the night before.

A couple takes a nap in the lobby of Grand Hotel Tremezzo Credit: Nina Ruggiero

The five-star hotel on Lake Como exudes the kind of romance that attracts couples from all over the world, of all ages and life stages, but beyond the lush gardens, poolside bar, waterfront dining, and lounges that have attracted the area's most recognized frequent visitor (George Clooney, of course), the Grand Hotel Tremezzo's best-kept secret is its newest suite.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo Suite Emilia Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Suite Emilia sits separate from the main hotel in the same 18th-century villa that houses its spa, covered in forest-green vines that perfectly contrast window shutters painted in the hotel's signature orange.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo Suite Emilia Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

In the Italian marble-covered bathroom, an oversized Jacuzzi tub mirrors the indoor pool waiting steps away at the spa. Views of the lake overwhelm each window and balcony, and on a clear day guests can make out details on the shores and in the hills of the village of Bellagio across the water.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo Suite Emilia Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Grand Hotel Tremezzo T Spa Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

The ultra-secluded suite sleeps two adults and one child and has its own private access to T Spa, a wellness sanctuary that underwent major renovations in 2016 and is home to a lake-facing, indoor infinity pool — one of three pools on property — a hammam suite, a yoga studio, ice fountains, and a heated relaxation area. Even the sauna has views of the lake.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo T Spa Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Grand Hotel Tremezzo T Spa Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Spa treatments include the Lake Como Relaxing Ritual, which incorporates soothing herbs grown on the lake's shores; the Jet Lag Reviver, a 50-minute treatment that's tailor-made to help each body adjust to the new time-zone and includes an energizing massage; the Suite Time Together, a private garden experience for couples; and an Ultimate Lifestage Facial, which uses SkinVision technology to identify issues and address visible signs of aging with personalized products, a deep brush cleanse, a skin radiance mask, and more.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo T Spa Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

For more information, visit grandhoteltremezzo.com.