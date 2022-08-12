These Mexico Vacation Homes on 50 Beachfront Acres Will Have All the Trappings of a Luxury Resort

Take a sneak peek inside the Four Seasons residences coming to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Dobrina Zhekova
Four Seasons Enclave in Cabo, resort and estate renderings
If you're in the market for a vacation home in Mexico, you're in luck, because there's a brand-new Four Seasons residential development in the works in Cabo San Lucas.

Sitting on 50 picture-perfect beachfront acres, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol will open toward the end of 2023. It will be home to a 96-room luxury resort as well as 61 residences. But the property's crown jewel will be the 15 private estates that overlook the ninth hole of the Jack Nicklaus Cove Course, offering mesmerizing views of the Sea of Cortez. The homes will blend elements of traditional Mexican architecture with contemporary touches. Think: exposed wooden beams adding a rustic and cozy vibe, oversized windows and glass doors that let plenty of light in, spacious two-car garages, and covered outdoor terraces, perfect for alfresco dining.

Owners can cool off in their home's private pool surrounded by swaying palms and lush coastal greenery or take a short golf cart ride to the beach. The homes will feature four to seven spacious bedrooms and offer at least 3,485 square feet of indoor living space with prices in the $7.5 to $12-million range (sales will start later this year).

Four Seasons Enclave in Cabo, resort and estate renderings
Courtesy of Four Seasons

"The launch of the Four Seasons Private Estates is an exciting new chapter for the development as sales for both the Four Seasons Residences and Cove Club homes have exceeded expectations," said Peter Carlton, president of Oakmont Corporation, the company that owns Cabo Del Sol. "The Four Seasons Private Estates provides one more opportunity for ownership at the resort that we believe will set a new standard of luxury in Cabo, located right in the heart of the Golden Corridor."

In addition to the estates, the development will be home to a new Four Seasons resort — the second one in the region — with 74 guest rooms and casitas, 17 suites, and five villas with interiors by Meyer Davis Studio (who are behind the décor of the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, the Riviera Maya's new Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, and the legendary Rosewood Little Dix Bay, among others). A full-service spa, several restaurants, pools, and an open-air market will round out the resort's amenities.

The Cabo del Sol community boasts 1,800 acres and is located along the sun-drenched southern coast of the Baja peninsula offering access to two miles of coastline and the renowned Ocean Course, one of the top 100 golf courses in the world. It will ultimately have more than 370 luxury residences and homesites, an exclusive members-only beach club, four pools, a thrilling mountain adventure park, an organic farm, and a racquet sports park.

For more information about the Four Seasons' private residences at Cabo del Sol, inquire here.

