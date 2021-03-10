Renting Out This Private Island Is One of the Only Ways to Get to Fiji Right Now — and You Can Bring 11 Friends

Kokomo Private Island in Fiji practically invented the term "getting away from it all." And now, with its new island buyout program, it really means it.

Beginning on April 1, 2021, travelers to the Fijian Islands will have the chance to book out the entire Kokomo Private Island resort, a 140-acre pristine paradise that takes social distancing to a whole new level.

Kokomo has gained special permission to welcome small groups of travelers who can fly privately to Fiji on either Fiji Airways exclusive business class on its weekly cargo flights or via a private jet company of their choosing (international flights are not included in the package). Upon arrival, these adventurous travelers will have the run of the place.

The resort's private island escape package allows guests to create their own personal "travel bubble" for a once-in-a-lifetime experience for up to 12 people for a minimum 12-night stay.

The package includes return private helicopter or seaplane transfers from Nadi Airport to Kokomo Private Island, nightly accommodation in Kokomo's beachfront villas or luxury residences, along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily across the resort's three restaurants, accompanied by a selection of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, and spirits.

Guests will also have a dedicated butler throughout their stay to take care of their every need, including any laundry service while staying on the island. And, since this is an island escape we're talking about, guests will also have access to unlimited watersport activities including snorkeling, stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, Hobie cats, towables, and more. Those looking to level up can even take an introductory scuba dive for beginners, or one tank for certified PADI divers, per person, per stay.

To relax, guests can head to the Yaukuve Spa Sanctuary, where they can get one restorative back massage per guest, per day.