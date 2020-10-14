You Can Travel to a Luxury Lodge in South America on a Private Jet With This Stellar Buyout Package

What's better than having a hotel all to yourself? Having a private jet to take you there.

It’s hard to say what the future of travel will look like, given the issues surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But there seems to be a rise in popularity for bespoke, exclusive, and off-the-beaten-path travel experiences.

Explora, a hotel group based in South America, is now offering buyout packages for their lodges, with the option of chartering a private jet, according to Forbes. Many hotels and resorts around the world, from the Caribbean to the Maldives, have been offering buyout packages that let guests have the entire place to themselves. Explora’s package goes one step further, giving people the option of private travel to their destination.

Explora’s lodges are already in some of the most secluded places in South America, including Torres del Paine National Park, Easter Island, Sacred Valley of the Incas, and the Atacama Desert. The company’s newest lodge, opening in December 2020 in El Chalten, Argentina, will be close to the many glaciers, mountains, lakes, and rivers of Argentinian Patagonia. Buyout packages can accommodate up to 25 people, with additional guests for an extra fee.

Image zoom Courtesy of explora Patagonia

Image zoom Courtesy of explora Travesía Uyuni

Packages also include airport transfers, authentic meals, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and lots of activities like hiking, horseback riding, cycling, and more. Guests will also have private access to all lodge facilities, including the on-site spa and historic Pumacahua Bath House, dating back to the 17th century, if you’re staying in the Sacred Valley of the Incas.

Image zoom Courtesy of explora South America

The experience also offers travel on Gulfstream G450/G550, Citation Sovereign, and Bombardier Global Express private jets, so you can bypass crowded airports and stay socially distant during your trip.

Current available routes include travel from Madrid, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Mexico, and Sao Paulo to Easter Island, Atacama Desert, and Patagonia via Santiago, Chile, as well as direct travel to Cusco in Peru and Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Image zoom Courtesy of explora Atacama

Buyout packages begin at $20,000 per night, with a minimum three-night stay ($800 per person per night, based on a 25-guest occupancy). Fifty percent of the rate is due at booking. Optional rates for a private jet begin at $170,000.

For more information or to book, visit the Explora website.