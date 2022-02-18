This Lake Tahoe Resort Is Debuting Gorgeous New Waterfront Villas — and We Got a First Look Inside

Nearly five years after its grand opening on the shores of California's Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Tahoe is unveiling new accommodations, programming, and dining concepts.

Situated in South Lake Tahoe, Edgewood is already known for its upscale offerings but hopes to take them to the next level with the unveiling of new luxury villas. Combining contemporary décor and modern amenities with the classic alpine experience — think: wood-and-stone detailing plus expansive windows with views of the Sierra Nevada mountains — the first of these new accommodations will offer villa suites starting in June 2022. For those traveling with groups, Edgewood Tahoe will offer two-, three-, four-, and six-bedroom villas beginning on Sept. 1, 2022.

Edgewood Tahoe Suites villas, 2bedroom spaces and 6 bedroom villas Credit: Courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe

When guests are not relaxing in their deluxe accommodations, Edgewood's new programming will help them enjoy the vibrant blue waters of Lake Tahoe. Launched in partnership with boat brand Mastercraft, Edgewood's on-lake offerings now include a fleet of five well-appointed boats, sailed by a captain so guests can sit back and enjoy the ride.

For those in need of a wellness tuneup, Edgewood is bringing back its self-care programming, collectively known as Taholistic. The rejuvenating lineup of activities and experiences include daily, virtual breathwork and meditation, yoga with crystal singing bowls, a DIY bath salt bar, Earth Day tree planting, silent disco yoga, rose-quartz healing crystal turndown, and more.

Edgewood Tahoe Suites villas, 2bedroom spaces and 6 bedroom villas Credit: Courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe

Edgewood Tahoe Suites villas, 2bedroom spaces and 6 bedroom villas Credit: Courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe

After a full day of exploring and enjoying all that Lake Tahoe has to offer, guests can wind down with a meal at Veneto, formerly known as Edgewood Restaurant. With the new name of this on-site restaurant also comes a different culinary concept. Veneto now brings together Italian flavors and a carefully curated wine list to offer a fine dining experience that's both elegant and approachable.

Nightly rates at Edgewood Tahoe vary seasonally, starting at $349. For more information on the renovation, visit the property's official website.