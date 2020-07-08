You Can Buy Out This Entire Adorable Hotel in California — Here's What You Get for $7,140

Long-haul travel may be off the table for now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take an epic, socially distant trip right here in the United States. Need a little inspiration? Just check out The Duchamp in California, the perfect example of a place where you can still get away from it all.

The small yet mighty hotel, located in the picturesque town of Healdsburg, is the ideal spot for those wanting to go on vacation and feel safe while doing so. That’s because the property was already designed to maximize social distancing long before the coronavirus pandemic hit. And, as a little icing on the cake, it’s now offering a sweet buyout deal that groups may want to take advantage of.

Image zoom Courtesy of Duchamp Hotel

The contemporary, single-story hotel houses just six luxurious freestanding suites, each with their own private entrance. Due to its small number of rooms, the entire property is limited to a maximum of 12 guests at a time.

Each suite features a king bed, a private sitting area, spa-sized showers, and more. In the rooms, guests can have a quiet cup of coffee in the morning or a favorite glass of wine at night on their own enclosed patio. For those looking to mingle with others from a safe distance, there’s also a 50-foot azure pool surrounded by mature olive trees to lounge around.

Even better, the hotel is currently offering complete buyouts. Yes, you and 11 of your closest friends or family members can enjoy the entire place all to yourselves.

Guests can book the entire hotel for a minimum of two nights and a maximum of four nights. Weekday room rates begin at $595 per night, meaning you can book the entire hotel for two nights starting at $7,140.

Image zoom Courtesy of Duchamp Hotel