Dubai Is Getting a Floating Resort — Complete With an Overwater Helipad and Luxury Houseboat Villas

Dubai is already home to the world's tallest building, biggest mall, largest water fountain, tallest hotel, highest outdoor observation deck, and longest elevator, among other world records.

Now, this tourist hot spot in the United Arab Emirates will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind floating resort.

Nighttime at Kempinski Floating Palace Dubai Credit: Courtesy of Kempinski Hotels

Set to open in 2023, the new Kempinski Floating Palace is anchored next to one of the most exclusive beach stretches in Dubai on Jumeirah Beach Road. The resort consists of a main floating building with 156 rooms and suites. This building is surrounded by 12 exclusive villas that not only float, but can also be moved around to other anchorage points like a houseboat.

Beyond the accommodations, the main building of the five-star Kempinski Floating Palace also offers exclusive gourmet restaurants and bars, a spa and multiple pools, boutique shops, and banquet areas for events. The building is structured in four parts with a glass pyramid connecting them through the middle. The design even allows for larger yachts to drive right through the center of it. And since the most discerning luxury travelers are expected to check in to this resort when it opens, next door to the main building is also a floating helipad and parking for up to 16 yachts.

As for the 12 luxury villas, they're connected by pontoons, with some units currently up for sale, while others will be reserved for hotel guests to book. Each two-floor villa features large, panoramic windows, a rooftop terrace and infinity pool, and indoor and outdoor living rooms. These floating houseboats offer two, three, or four guest bedrooms, with additional in-villa lodging for the crew and staff. They're also fully equipped with smart home technology and are designed to be eco-friendly thanks to features like solar panels.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our guests in Dubai such a first experience from 2023 onwards, combining the destination's reputation as a high-tech city with the timeless European elegance of Kempinski Hotels," said Bernold Schroeder, CEO of Kempinski Group, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "The highly innovative project by Seagate Shipyard convinces not only by its high-end technology, but also through impeccable style and design."

For more information about the upcoming Dubai property, visit Kempinski Hotels' website here.