This Brand-new Cabo Hotel Has Rare Mezcal Tastings and a Weekly Taco Truck

There's no better place from which to explore the city's trendy Gallery District.

Drift Hotel in San Jose del Cabo's first floor room with minimal design and natural textures like wood, white stucco walls and concrete

There are any number of reasons to visit San José del Cabo — beaches, wildlife, historic architecture — and you can stay in all types of accommodations, from all-inclusive resorts to charming little boutiques. But if you're looking to dive into the artistic side of the Mexican city, you'll want to book a stay at Drift San José del Cabo, the newest hotel in town, located adjacent to the Gallery District in the historic city center.

With an industrial-chic aesthetic (and a focus on mezcal, we might add), it's easily the trendiest hotel in the neighborhood, where you'll find plenty of art galleries and studios, plus restaurants, bars, and cafés.

"We're thrilled to open the first Drift Hotels property in the charming city of San José del Cabo," Philip Bates, co-founder and CEO of TMC Hospitality, said in a statement. "With a prime location in the heart of town, the hotel is a welcoming retreat that reflects the vibrancy of its surroundings. We look forward to bringing this same adventuresome spirit to additional markets in 2022 as we continue to expand the Drift Hotels footprint across North America."

Drift Hotel in San Jose del Cabo's bedroom detail of minimal design and natural textures like wood, woven baskets and concrete Credit: Francisco Estrada

Welcoming guests for the first time last week, Drift is a former eight-room inn that's been expanded by local architecture firm RIMA, which was inspired by Cabo's rugged coastline. Throughout the 29 guest rooms, you'll find dusty desert hues, stark white walls, and raw stone — the stunner here is the poured concrete bathtubs. Though the rooms have a minimalist vibe, they're anything but cold, as the more austere materials are complemented by earth-tone textiles and crafts by local artisans, plus bath products by Santo Cabo.

Drift Hotel in San Jose del Cabo's bathroom detail of minimal design and natural textures like wood, woven baskets and concrete Credit: Francisco Estrada

The accommodations, the majority of which have floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies, line a courtyard oasis with palm trees, hammocks, and a pool. There's also the outdoor Mezcal Bar at Drift San José that serves up spirits produced by Mezcal Exiliado in Oaxaca — try a guided tasting, or order up a cocktail or a beer. (Don't miss the free mezcal shot upon check-in.)

Views of the courtyard pool and patio with palm trees and cacti plants Credit: Melina

When you fancy a bite to eat, head down the courtyard on Thursday evenings from 8 to 11 p.m., when the hotel hosts a taco truck and live music in the space. It's the perfect complement to the Gallery District's weekly Art Walk, which runs from 5 to 9 p.m. that night. For a quieter evening, head to the rooftop terrace, where you can take in the views of the Gallery District from above.

All in, Drift San José del Cabo is a calming counterbalance to the lively city, despite being located in the heart of it. Rates start at $128 per night.