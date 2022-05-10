Did someone say 'cliffside retreat with a private beach'? Sign us up.

This Luxe Resort on the Largest Island in Greece Has a Stunning Private Beach — and Unreal Sea Views From Every Room

As Greece's largest island and the second-largest in the Mediterranean, Crete has no shortage of sun-drenched, picture-perfect beaches, high-end resorts, and historical sites that transform it into the quintessential summer destination. But if luxe amenities, impeccable service, privacy, world-class dining, and jaw-dropping sea views describe your perfect Grecian vacation, then head to the sprawling Daios Cove Luxury Resort and Villas.

Waterfront One Bedroom Villa With Private Pool at Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas Credit: Heinz Troll/Courtesy of Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas

The property boasts 86 cliffside acres along a small bay in Agios Nikolaos, in northeast Crete, some 40 miles east of the island's international airport. Guests can also travel to the resort via helicopter, as the property is equipped with a helipad.

Aerial overview of Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas Credit: Courtesy of Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas

The exclusive location was discovered more than 35 years ago when a yachtsman, caught in a storm off the coast of Crete, sheltered in this heavenly cove. Nowadays, well-heeled travelers flock here to enjoy the stunning vistas visible from every corner of the property. From the moment you step into the open-air lobby, which features a wraparound glass-walled balcony with views over the entire resort, it's all about those dramatic panoramic vistas.

Belvedere at Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas Credit: Heinz Troll/Courtesy of Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas

Daios Cove has 251 rooms and suites, 165 of which feature private, saltwater plunge pools, and 39 villas. And every suite, room, and villa is outfitted with oversized windows — so guests are never without an exceptional view.

Waterfront One Bedroom Villa With Private Pool at Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas Credit: Heinz Troll/Courtesy of Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas

Wellness is a major focus of the property, which just debuted a renovated, state-of-the-art wellbeing hub, KEPOS by Goco. The 26,900-square-foot facility is decorated with lush greenery, inspired by the garden where Greek philosopher Epicurus taught the principles of wellbeing and happiness and has a private hammam suite, cryotherapy chamber, steam rooms, saunas, several pools, and a hydrotherapy room.

"In my eyes, Daios Cove is the kind of place you visit to reboot, rewire, and regain fresh energy and perspective," Dimitris Daios, owner of Daios Cove, told Travel + Leisure.

"KEPOS by Goco provides a bespoke approach to healing, incorporating advanced results-driven treatments, alternative practices, heat and water facilities, and cutting-edge fitness equipment. Through a layered combination of treatments, movement, nourishment, rest, and bathing, guests can enjoy an expertly crafted 360-degree wellbeing experience," Daios added.

The main pool at Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas Credit: Heinz Troll/Courtesy of Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas

Daios Cove also boasts two pools, one for adults and one for children, and a private beach with umbrella-shaded loungers. Several on-site restaurants and bars deliver an authentic taste of Cretan cuisine. The property also partnered with award-winning mixologists from Athens-based bar The Clumsies to create a curated selection of craft cocktails. And 2023 will see the addition of a two-story kids' club with an educational and entertainment center.

Aerial of the beach at Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas Credit: Courtesy of Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas

Taverna Restaurant at Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas Credit: Heinz Troll/Courtesy of Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas

Guests can keep busy with various activities, including speedboat and Land Rover tours, cooking classes, island excursions, canoeing, scuba diving, and wine tastings.