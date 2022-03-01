This Maldives Hotel Is Spread Over 2 Private Islands — and Just Refreshed Its Floating Villas and Overwater Spa

Just in time for the resort's 25th anniversary, the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island debuted a multimillion-dollar refresh in February 2022. The resort is already known for incredible features — including its underwater suite, THE MURAKA — and the revitalization further elevates the property's ultra-luxe amenities and sets the scene for returning guests to create new memories.

Conrad Maldives's overwater villas, with luxury bathrooms and bedrooms Credit: Courtesy of Conrad Maldives

Since the Maldives are practically synonymous with overwater bungalows, it comes as no surprise that these accommodations were updated amid the refresh. Designed with couples and honeymooners in mind, the overwater villas now feature stylish new interiors that seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living spaces to immerse guests in the resort's idyllic setting. With never-ending views of the Indian Ocean, all of the overwater villas have a private sundeck, and some have their own pools.

As the first resort spread over two private islands in the Maldives, guests looking for a relaxing and romantic getaway will especially appreciate that Rangali Island, where the overwater villas are located, is only for adults. Families, on the other hand, will find themselves right at home at Rangali-Finolhu Island, where the property upgrades brought a brand-new teens' club located right next to the recently improved kids' club.

Other enhancements to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island include renovations to three of the on-site restaurants, relocation of the dive center to a waterfront area, and a revamped overwater spa, as well as a brand-new, fully equipped gym on the adults-only island.

"We are delighted to announce the next chapter of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and look forward to taking guests through the evolution of this special resort," Carla Puverel, general manager, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, said in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure. "We pride ourselves on remaining innovative and offering a level of personalized service unique to our resort. The extensive renovations which began in 2019 demonstrates our commitment to investing in our guest experience which continues to build on our legacy."

For more information about Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, visit the property's official website.