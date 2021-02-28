Let a Helicopter Drop You Off for a 'Sultan'-style Stay in One of the World’s Most Expensive Hotel Suites

What are your biggest travel dreams post-pandemic? If your answer is anything less than "live like a sultan," it's time to dream bigger.

In February, Çırağan Palace Kempinski, a former Ottoman imperial palace turned hotel in Turkey, announced its latest package, the "Celebrate Life Like Sultans" experience, to commemorate its own history and glamour.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Ciragan Palace Kempinski

This offer begins with a stay in the hotel's top suite, the Sultan Suite, one of the largest and most expensive suites in the world. With more than 4,000 square feet of space, it's a place you could get lost in during your minimum two-night stay. But don't worry, the experience comes with 24-hour private butler service to show you around and take care of your every need. (You could even ask them about the other royals and dignitaries who've stayed in the suite before you, though odds are the butler will stay mum.)

Upon arrival at the hotel, guests will be taken back to Ottoman times via their own private entrance and lounge area, where their personal butler will be waiting with a traditional Ottoman drink: sherbet.

After check-in, guests will be offered a "Soap and Fragrance Service" by their private butler. The hotel revived this old tradition dating back to the days of the ancient water therapies of the Turkish bath. With the service, guests can enjoy handmade soaps from 100%-pure olive oil in various scents, which they can pick out during their personalized soap ceremony. One bar will be crafted for immediate use, another delicately wrapped in a pouch to take home, ensuring a lasting memory after your sultan stay.

The package also includes an Ottoman royal banquet experience, the "Sultan's Dinner," which includes a private cocktail hour, and an entire Ottoman-era meal served in a real Ottoman palace adorned with antique candelabras, jardinières, 19th-century carafes, and an imperial silver coffee set with the monogram of one of the sultans of the Ottoman Empire. This unique experience can be crafted for up to ten people.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Ciragan Palace Kempinski

But hang on, there's more. This experiential package also features a "Gold Facial Treatment" and the "Sultan Hammam Treatment" from the onsite Sanitas Spa, which specializes in integrating the authentic traditions of hammam and other spa techniques into contemporary treatments.