This French Hotel Is Offering a Taylor Swift-themed 'Champagne Problems' Package for the Broken Hearted

Going through a breakup? There's no better cure than listening to Taylor Swift, drinking champagne, and taking a trip just for you. And, with Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa's new Champagne Solution you can do just that.

Located just 45-minutes outside of Paris in the Champagne region of France, Royal Champagne, a luxury boutique hotel, has created a post-breakup retreat inspired by Taylor's new song, "Champagne Problems," that will cure any broken heart.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne

Upon arrival at the hotel, guests who book the Champagne Solution will be greeted with a bottle of Dom Pérignon (just like Taylor sings about) waiting in their suite. Once ready, guests can call down for a morning coffee (or a mimosa) to sip on their private balcony overlooking the nearby vineyards. Then, after soaking in the view, guests can head down for a day of pampering in the hotel's 16,000-square-foot spa. Treatments include a KOS Paris face mask to "dry away any unwanted tears."

After a day of self-care, guests can enjoy Royal Champagne's fine dining restaurant, Le Royal, which will pull out all the stops just for them with a decadent Michelin-starred meal. For an extra boost, the hotel's Champagne concierge can also arrange an exclusive tasting at the many Champagne houses in the region upon request.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne

The package starts at $1,893 and includes two nights in a junior royal suite, which comes with a king-sized bed, lounge area, and oversized soaking tub you can fill with as many bubbles as you'd like. The package also includes first-class roundtrip train ticket from Paris, and all the goodies mentioned above, making it a sweet treat for the broken hearted, or for those who just feel like it's time to treat themselves right.