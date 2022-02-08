This Berkshires Hotel Has New England Small Town Charm, Incredible Food, and a Newly Renovated Spa

Canyon Ranch Lenox has been the go-to destination in the Berkshires for a rejuvenating wellness getaway since its opening in 1989 — and now the resort's trademark spa has a fresh, new look. Making its debut yesterday, the new space highlights the simplicity and beauty of its New England surroundings.

Drawing inspiration from the nearby, 19th-century Hancock Shaker Village, and the forward-thinking aesthetic curated by design firm Rottet Studio, the renovated areas are meant to bring the guests and community together, with a new whirlpool area including a cold dip pool, as well as a demonstration kitchen. The central relaxation spaces — the Fieldstone and Sargent Brook lounges — and women's locker rooms also have fresh new ambiance and design.

"People are continuing to feel the impacts of the pandemic and in response, they are prioritizing wellness, seeking guidance and inspiration — and craving human connection," Canyon Ranch Lenox's managing director Mindi Morin said in a statement. "Our newly redesigned spa and lounge spaces provide a renewed sense of community and a tranquil space for rejuvenation as a complement to the resort's personalized and evidence-based integrative services."

Spa treatment at Canyon Ranch Lenox Credit: Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Lenox

Canyon Ranch pioneered the concept of integrative wellness when opening its first location in Arizona in 1979. Today, the resort is still rooted in their five original pillars: health and performance, mind and spirit, fitness and movement, nutrition and food, and spa and beauty. Drawing on more than 1,500 types of services, the stays are all about focusing on each guests' individual journey and what their body and mind need most in the moment.

The Lenox resort is known for its historic location on a New England estate, which includes the 19th-century Bellefontaine Mansion, as well as the 100,000-square-foot spa and fitness complex, indoor and outdoor pools, and high-ropes course, all in a wooded setting with trails, gardens, and forests to enjoy, as well as a Great Lawn to relax on.