For Total Seclusion — and Luxury — Escape to Camp Sarika in Utah

But Camp Sarika, Aman's first tented resort in North America, is something entirely different, even if it's only a five-minute chauffeured drive or an easy 30-minute hike from Amangiri. At first glance, the camp's 10 stand-alone pavilions, which are designed to blend in to the landscape, give the illusion of luxury safari tents, with their massive canvas roofs. They are, in fact, one- and two-bedroom villas, built from concrete and thus comfortable for year-round use in the desert environment. The camp's main building, which opens onto a large lap pool, is home to the sole restaurant, a pair of spa treatment rooms, and a glass sculpture, Wahweap, by Maya Lin that depicts Lake Mead and Lake Powell.