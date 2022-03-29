It's one of the most anticipated hotel openings of the summer.

Every Villa at This New Luxury Hotel in Mykonos Has a Private Pool Overlooking the Aegean Sea

Cali Mykonos interiors and pool with a view of the ocean

Known for its vibrant nightlife and picture-perfect beaches, Mykonos has become a favorite destination among party-loving vacationers. But if you'd like to experience this island in the Cyclades without the crowds, consider staying at the chic, new Cali Mykonos.

Cali Mykonos interiors and pool with a view of the ocean Credit: Courtesy of Cali Mykonos

The boutique luxury hotel, slated to open in July and inspired by the Greek mythology muse Calliope (befittingly the goddess of music and dance), marries traditional architecture with impressive modern amenities. Each of the 40 suites and villas has a private pool and deck overlooking the Aegean Sea. Conceived by Athens-based architectural firm STFN Labs, the sleek accommodations combine traditional Cycladic influences with the natural features of the landscape. Whitewashed walls, a variety of marble and stone, and flat rooftops covered in vibrant vegetation help blend each of the buildings with the environment, while bespoke, locally made furniture elevates the contemporary interiors.

Pool at sunset with view at Cali Mykonos Credit: Courtesy of Cali Mykonos

Cali Mykonos interiors and pool with a view of the ocean Credit: Courtesy of Cali Mykonos

One of the most impressive accommodations of the hillside resort is the Cali Villa, perched at the top of the property. The three-level residence has five pools — one for each bedroom — a private elevator, and wraparound terraces with jaw-dropping 360-degree views.

Cali Mykonos interiors and pool with a view of the ocean Credit: Courtesy of Cali Mykonos

The property's culinary offerings and signature Mediterranean restaurant are led by one of Greece's most notable chefs, Lefteris Lazarou, who serves traditional Greek cuisine with the freshest, locally sourced seafood and ingredients. Of course, guests can always opt for a private al fresco dinner in their villa while taking in the gorgeous sunset views. In the mood for a workout? The resort's amenities include a Pilates studio, yoga classes, a private beach, and a saltwater infinity pool of Olympic proportions — at 427 feet.

Cali Mykonos corridor Credit: Courtesy of Cali Mykonos

Cali Mykonos interiors and pool with a view of the ocean Credit: Courtesy of Cali Mykonos

"We wanted to create an escape where guests can experience life somewhere else, with the charm of culture and tradition, conscious of a sustainable future," Othon Mourkakos, founder of Cali Mykonos, said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. "Each decision, from materials to methods to team members, is made with this goal in mind. We look forward to welcoming guests into our home and sharing Cali's Mykonian summer."