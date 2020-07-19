This Little Chunk of Key Largo Paradise Could Be Yours — If You’ve Got $135k a Night to Spare

Renting out an entire hotel for vacation seems like a pipe dream for most people, but not if you have 270 friends to come along with you.

Bungalows Key Largo, a resort just one hour south of Miami, Florida, is now offering a private buyout deal for $135,000 per night. Before you gasp at the price, you can also share the deal with up to 270 people who are willing to travel with you, which comes out to just $500 per night, per person.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bungalow Key Largo

The buyout experience means you’ll have access to the entire resort’s 12 acres, as well as all of its amenities. The resort has 135 private bungalows, with your choice of waterfront or garden view, each featuring their own veranda, outdoor oversized soaking tub, and garden shower.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bungalow Key Largo

As for the out-of-room accommodations, Bungalows Key Largo offers two pools and jacuzzis for anyone who wants to lounge in the sun or take a quick swim. Guests can also enjoy the beach, or try out some aquatic activities, such as paddle boarding, kayaking, diving, biking, snorkeling, or fishing. For extra fees, you can add-on a number of exciting experiences like seaplane excursions, floating tiki boat, and sunset cruises. The resort has a truly relaxing zen garden spa and fitness center with Peloton equipment, in addition to its recreational activities.

The resort is also home to three dining experiences for guests to taste. Apropos of its southern Florida location, the resort offers a breezy, outdoor seafood eatery, as well as an elevated fine dining experience that harkens back to old Hollywood (called Bogie & Bacall’s), and a vibrant, casual beachfront place that features the many flavors of Mexico. Guests can also grab a drink at the resort’s tiki bar, the “living room” style lounge, or their Hemmingway Bar, inspired by the author himself. Refreshments are also available poolside.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bungalow Key Largo

Image zoom Courtesy of Bungalow Key Largo

The private island experience is also good for wedding parties or anyone who wants to travel without having to pull out their passport this year. The resort is currently open and running at 50 percent capacity as per health and safety guidelines for coronavirus.