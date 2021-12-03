Bulgari Hotels Just Opened Their First Paris Outpost, and It's Just as Chic as You'd Expect

Located on one of Paris' most prestigious and iconic streets — Avenue George V — the Bulgari Hotel Paris, open as of Dec. 2, is a modern blend of Italian hospitality and exquisite luxury. Not just for the fashion-forward, this stylish address is as sophisticated as it is seductive — from the black hand-lacquered walls and voluminous seating in the lounge, to the in-room steamer trunk bars with opulent touches. Being born from a jewelry brand, the attention to detail is not only impressive, but maximizes every angle and encapsulates the Roman Renaissance inspiration married with modernity the brand has stood for since 1884.

The visually stunning blend of contemporary architecture and classic design was ideated by famed Italian architectural house Antonia Citterio Patricia Viel — they've designed each of the seven Bulgari Hotels to date — providing an understated elegance that extends throughout. "Space and silence is what luxury clients want and every Bulgari Hotel has always been designed with space in mind," architect Patricia Viel told Travel + Leisure.

Many spaces incorporate elements that you can find in Bulgari's handbag, fine jewelry, and watch designs as well, including an etched serpents perched atop their oversized bathtubs. One can't help but feel a sensual sophistication while on property — which lends well to the overall romanticism of the destination. "Paris needed a different hotel that was more contemporary luxury where you feel good, where you feel comfortable everywhere you go," Viel continued. There's an overall sense of not feeling pressured to leave — it's welcoming, cozy, and no exception to detail has been compromised — you truly feel like you are in a private home.

The hotel's 57 suites — including the soon-to-be-famous Bulgari Penthouse — and 19 executive rooms are each designed to feel like a private residence with a high level of class and comfort. That comfort is only enhanced by the velvet and silk lining the rooms, and the thick herringbone-patterned carpeting with an incomparable softness. You could be lured to spend your time in bed ordering room service if the call of Parisian shopping and sights didn't motivate you out to the eighth arrondissement. And, most rooms are paired with a private loggia overlooking Avenue George V or the internal garden, which is delightful for people-watching or enjoying a morning coffee.

The penthouse living room at Bulgari Paris Credit: Tommy Picone/Courtesy of Bulgar Hotels

The pièce de resistance is the Bulgari Penthouse, which can be seen from the street and showcases floor-to-ceiling windows, but is still incredibly private. With more than 1,300 square feet of indoor space, and nearly 2,000 additional square feet of outdoor space, the Bulgari Penthouse is truly a hidden gem. Connected by a gorgeous spiral staircase, both floors offer an unobstructed, 360-degree view of Paris. However, the most spectacular view of the city's landmarks — including the Eiffel Tower — can be seen from the private rooftop garden covered in seasonal, lush vegetation to provide seclusion. Two of the most impressive sights inside the penthouse are a gorgeous, handmade straw wall by Jean-Michael Frank and the main bathroom, appointed with polished marble, where guests can fully immerse in self-care and relaxation.

"We come to the hotel business from the outside — we are jewelry makers — and to us, creating a hotel is just like making a piece of Bulgari jewelry," explained Silvio Ursini, executive vice president of Bulgari Hotels.

The rooftop garden at Bulgari Paris Credit: Tommy Picone/Courtesy of Bulgar Hotels

Around the hotel, you'll find an extensive wellness area boasting Paris' longest indoor (and underground) pool at just over 82 feet. With almost 4,300 square feet of space, in addition to the semi-Olympic-sized pool, you'll find a vitality pool, nine treatment rooms, hair and beauty areas, and a very well-equipped gym with plenty of space for stretching or cycling.

The vltality pool at Bulgari Paris Credit: Tommy Picone/Courtesy of Bulgar Hotels

Dining and cocktails at the Bulgari Hotel Paris can't be missed. Each of the striking social areas offer something unique and special. The crackling finish used on the bar walls was created by a family owned business in Paris and took more than a year to make. "Our inspiration [for the bar] was a music room that belonged to Yves Saint Laurent that was also treated with this finish," said Ursini.

Finally, set in a private garden, a retreat from the Parisian bustle, is the on-site restaurant where chef Niko Romito's dishes celebrate domestic flavors. Again, no detail was spared, and yet, the atmosphere is still relaxed with a flavor of refinement. Known for his famed vegetable lasagna, chef Niko's culinary creations appeal to the palate in the most simple and exciting way. The risotto in the dining room can't be missed, but the exclusive menu items only available via room service, like the blanquette de veau, are just as exceptional. On the way to dinner, stop by the bar for a drink, where the mixologists are infusing spirits with local ingredients to create specialty drinks — like the Scognizzo, which is made with tequila, velvet falernum, artichoke syrup, kiwi extract, and jalapeño essence, and goes down a little too easy.