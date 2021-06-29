This Grand Budapest Palace Has Been Transformed Into a Modern Luxury Hotel

The Matlid Palace has been given a new life as the newest hotel in Marriott's Luxury Collection.

A UNESCO World Heritage site in Budapest is reopening as a luxurious hotel after a five-year renovation.

Commissioned by the ArchDuchess of Hungo-Austria Empire Maria Klotild in 1902, The Matild Palace became renowned for its spectacular architecture and legendary parties. Now, it's been given a new life as the newest hotel in Marriott's Luxury Collection.

The former imperial palace underwent a significant transformation to emerge as a 130-guest room luxury hotel. But many of its most fantastic original features are still intact, like crystal lamps, soaring ceilings, and art nouveau detailing throughout the building.

"The property allows our guests to realize the fantasy of living within a royal palace, elevated with modern amenities and impeccable service, and we look forward to welcoming them as they discover this timeless and inspiring city," Philipp Weghmann, vice president and global brand leader of The Luxury Collection, said in a statement.

The renovation was led by interior designer Maria Vafiadis and local architects Péter Dajka and Puhl Antal.

Inside, guests will find a mixture of antique and modern luxury upon check-in. Each bedroom features ceilings at least 13 feet high, handcrafted headboards, and a spa-style bathroom, inspired by Hungary's famous thermal baths. There are 111 rooms and 19 suites, the most decadent of which feature multi-floor layouts, chandeliers, and 360-degree views of the city.

Guests can choose to relax at the hotel's Swan Spa, featuring Hungarian-style wellness treatments like thermal therapy, dine at one of the restaurants helmed by Wolfgang Puck or enjoy a cocktail at the rooftop bar or secret liquor library. Come later this year, the hotel will also harken back to its original function as a social hotspot and host contemporary cabaret shows.

Rates start at about $535 (€450) per night, including breakfast.