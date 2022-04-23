Boston Is Having a Major Hotel Moment — Here Are the 3 Most Luxurious Places to Stay

Perhaps my favorite thing about the Newbury is Contessa, the rooftop restaurant created by chef Mario Carbone and the team at New York's Major Food Group. The patterned marble floor is beautiful, as are the chairs and banquettes upholstered in blue and rose. The views are ravishing. Carbone's menu is largely based on traditional Italian dishes: the savory "meatballs Aldo" come in a sauce made with whole-grain mustard; the squash carpaccio, served with arugula, pumpkin seeds, and agrodolce, is almost miraculous. My husband, James, had grilled branzino that was delicately flavored and simply cooked, while my veal Milanese was rich, crisp, and light. Patrons ranged from tanned and expensively dressed with an air of Miami Beach to a sweet suburban couple on a fancy date; the late seating brought in a stylish crew in their late twenties. The restaurant is ideal for special occasions, but it's also unfussy — no tablecloths, knowledgeable and welcoming servers, and plenty of less expensive dishes, including pizza.