From the beaches of the Maldives to the mountains of New Zealand, these are the most stunning villas for an over-the-top vacation.

The Most Luxurious Villas to Book Around the World in 2022, According to Travel Experts

After a long two years, global air travel is rebounding — fast — as travelers are looking to make up for lost time. That could look like finally booking a delayed honeymoon, jetting off on an active adventure, or embarking on a multi-generational trip. If you're looking to splurge, or just want more space for your entire crew, consider booking a villa, where you'll have everything you need to kickstart your relaxation as soon as you walk through the door.

To help you choose, we asked some of Travel + Leisure's A-List travel advisors for their recommendations of the best villas to book this year. From overwater bungalows to safari cottages, there's an over-the-top villa to suit every travel style.

The Glasshouse, Australia

"This one-of-a-kind private retreat is nestled in the heart of Australia's Whitsundays islands. Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the Island and the Whitsunday Waters while indulging in pure luxury living in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef." — Suzy Mercien-Ferol, Touring Treasures

JOALI Maldives

Exterior of the four Bedroom Beach Villa at JOALI Maldives Credit: Courtesy of JOALI Maldives

"My favorite villas to book are at JOALI Maldives and sister property JOALI Being, which opened last November. There are several options. One of the best is the three bedroom overwater villa—it features 280 square meters of living space, a large main bedroom, living room, dressing area, bathroom, indoor and outdoor garden shower, cabana, and infinity pool. There is also a stunning four-bedroom beach residence with a living room, four dressing rooms, four bathrooms, a kitchenette, butler room, library, private pool, outdoor shower, and cabana." — Linda Scroggins, Affluent Luxury Travel

andBeyond Phinda Homestead, South Africa

Exterior of the andBeyond Phinda Homestead in South Africa Credit: Courtesy of andBeyond

"I am so excited to experience andBeyond Phinda Homestead, which accommodates eight guests. You get a dedicated ranger, tracker, butler, and chef, and there's also a gym and massage sala. The real draw is that the villa is set on private trekking land, so on game drives to spot the Big Five, you're guaranteed solitude." — Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg, Valerie Wilson Travel

Nafsika, Greece

Nighttime lite up Nafsika Villa in Megalohori, Santorini Greece Credit: Courtesy of Vedema, A Luxury Collection Resort

"I love Nafsika Villa in Megalohori, Santorini. It offers sweeping views with privacy and great service. Also, the beachfront Plaka Villa on Naxos offers a stunning retreat for families or larger group of friends, and a private garden next to an outside kitchen for excellent summer barbecues. I love to bring in a chef for a wood-burning oven cooking class." — Mina Agnos, Travelive

Lengishu Ranch, Kenya

Interior of the Fish Eagle villa at Lengishu Credit: Stevie Mann/Courtesy of Lengishu

"After my trip to Kenya in March, I am very excited to recommend Ol Jogi Ranch in the Laikipia Plateau and Lengishu Ranch in Borana. Both are in northern Kenya and pair well with a trip to Masai Mara National Reserve. Lengishu has six bedrooms set within four cottages, and offers fishing and mountain biking in addition to the usual safari game drives. Ol Jogi has 11 bedrooms within eight cottages — as well as an underground tunnel that takes you from inside the house directly to a hiding spot at a watering hole, for unbelievable wildlife viewing." — Craig Beal, Travel Beyond

Touch of Spice, New Zealand

Looking in to the Touch of Spice, Crown Range villa in New Zealand Credit: Vaughan Brookfield/Courtesy of Touch of Spice

"These private villas are throughout New Zealand, but their amazing collection around Queenstown are like destinations by themselves. The five-bedroom Kainga Rua is close to three ski mountains (there's also a heli pad if you want to head out for a day of heli-mountain biking or heli-skiing)." — Cassandra Bookholder, Camelback Travel

Eden Rock, St. Barths

View from a guest room in Nina Villa at Eden Rock, St Barths Credit: Jeanne Le Menn/Courtesy of Eden Rock, St Barths