16 Amazing Luxury Hotel Suites Around the World That Are Worth the Splurge

There are extraordinary hotels, and then there are extraordinary hotel suites. Spanning thousands of square feet — and usually costing thousands of dollars — these accommodations are truly over-the-top, whether because of their grand scale, sumptuous décor, or jaw-dropping views. Frankly, they're nicer than most homes, but then again, a good hotel should provide an escape from the everyday humdrum. So, if you're looking for the most impressive hotel suites for an exceptional vacation, here are 16 to tickle your fancy (and we mean fancy).

The Presidential Suite at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, New York City

Presidential Suite Bedroom at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel Credit: Durston Saylor/Courtesy of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

After a three-year renovation, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York City finally revealed its new look at the end of 2021 — and it looks good for a 91-year-old property. The pinnacle of the project is the brand-new Presidential Suite, which was a private apartment until now. Taking up the entire 26th floor, the suite spans 2,700 square feet with three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a full kitchen, a laundry room, and floor-to-ceiling windows in all four directions with Central Park and skyline views. Don't miss the hand-etched art deco murals in the entryway and the Venetian plaster walls.

The Suite Lalique at Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris

The bathroom inside the Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris “Lalique Suite” Credit: Courtesy of Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel

On the outside, Paris' buildings are known for their Haussman-style architecture, but their interiors range from Rococo to midcentury modern. At Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, it's all about art deco design. Designer Patrick Hellman took this style in stride for the Suite Lalique, which made its debut in 2019 for the hotel's 90th anniversary. Featuring a black-and-gold color palette, the duplex suite is bedecked in — you guessed it — plenty of Lalique crystal, including the classic Seville chandelier. From the marble-swathed master bath's soaking tub, you have perfect views of the Eiffel Tower.

The Ritz-Carlton Suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, Japan

For first-time visitors to Japan, it's usually Tokyo and Kyoto that get all the attention. But when you're ready to explore new destinations, the UNESCO-designated Nikko, filled with historic temples and natural wonders, is waiting for you. The premier place to stay is The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, whose premier accommodation is the serene Ritz-Carlton Suite. There's nearly 3,000 square feet of space here, including an engawa, or porch, that runs the full length of the suite and faces the scenic Lake Chuzenji. Style-wise, the suite shows off contemporary Japan minimalism at its finest.

Vik Lodge at VIK Chile

Scandinavian design meets South American landscapes at VIK Chile, an avant-garde winery on 11,000 acres of private parkland about a two-hour drive from Santiago. There is a slew of uniquely decorated accommodations here — many of which feature world-class works of art and décor by the likes of Anselm Kiefer, Hiroshige, and Zaha Hadid, among others — but the most luxurious place to stay is the Vik Lodge, which was originally built as a private home for the winery's founders, the Vik family, by Chilean architect Smiljan Radic. The modern lodge maximizes views of the surrounding hills, valley, and lake through plenty of floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The Baron's Suite at Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé, France

Interior of Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé “Baron’s Suite” Credit: Michael Spengler/Courtesy of Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé

When Baron Jacques Pineau de Viennay built his château in France's Loire Valley in the 18th century, he probably didn't anticipate it becoming a hotel in 2019. As a gentleman with exquisite design taste, however, he would likely respect the work done to preserve its neoclassical grandeur. Named in his honor, the Baron's Suite is the most luxuriant of the château's accommodations, with 17-foot ceilings, oak floors, a private library, and, most impressively, the Salon Chinois, clad in Chinoiserie murals hand-painted by artist Jean-Baptiste Pillement for the baron himself. (Pillement also painted murals for Marie Antoinette's Petit Trianon at Versailles.)

Ocean Sounds at Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles

View from a bedroom at Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles “Four-Bedroom Private Residence” Credit: Courtesy of Six Senses

If you're looking for a Robinson Crusoe–style island getaway, Six Senses Zil Pasyon isn't for you. This is an ultra-luxe, modern private island resort in the Seychelles, and while the smaller villas have more tropical elements, the over-the-top private residences are exceedingly contemporary. At Ocean Sounds, a 15,000-square-foot, four-bedroom residence built into the boulders near the top of the island, it's all concrete and glass, decorated with an astonishing collection of fine art and décor — including Helmut Lang photographs and Pietro Fornasetti plates. There's also an infinity pool, a full kitchen, and a wine cellar here.

The Presidential Suite at Raffles Shenzhen, China

In 2019, the Raffles hotel brand opened a new property in the ever-growing Chinese metropolis Shenzhen. Set in the 72-story One Shenzhen Bay skyscraper, it's perhaps unsurprising that its guest rooms have impressive views, and that's especially true of the Presidential Suite, which has floor-to-ceiling windows that look out across the bay to Hong Kong. The 4,700-square-foot space has two en suite bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, a private conference room, and a steam room with a relaxation area — essentially everything you might need during a stay. And, this being a Raffles hotel, there's also private butler service.

The Belle Etoile Penthouse Suite at Le Meurice, Paris

The terrace at Le Meurice “Belle Etoile Penthouse Suite" Credit: Courtesy of Le Meurice

While Paris has no shortage of luxury hotels — and therefore luxury suites — the Belle Etoile Penthouse at Le Meurice has an amenity that sets it apart from its peers: a 3,000-square-foot private rooftop garden and terrace not only overlooking the Tuileries, but also designed to mirror it. And that's not to mention the 6,700 square feet of interior space. The four-bedroom suite, whose name means "beautiful star," was renovated in 2019 by interior design studio Lally & Berger in partnership with designer Charles Jouffre, who combined the hotel's 19th-century charm with a modern sensibility.

Villa One at One&Only Desaru Coast, Malaysia

Malaysia's Desaru Coast might only be an hour-and-a-half drive away from Singapore, but it couldn't feel farther away. At the One&Only Desaru Coast, for instance, the resort's 45 accommodations are spread across 128 acres of jungle and white-sand beaches that could easily belong to a castaway island in the middle of the sea. And even within the resort, the grand Villa One feels extraordinarily secluded. With a private pool, private spa, and private kitchen (yes, there's a private chef, too), the modern four-bedroom residence is, well, quite private.

The Encore Three-Bedroom Duplex at Wynn Las Vegas

The living room inside the Wynn Las Vegas “Encore Three-Bedroom Duplex” Credit: Barbara Kraft/Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas

The 5,800-square-foot Encore Three-Bedroom Duplex at Wynn Las Vegas is perfect for high-rollers. This expansive suite has a double-height living room with views over the Strip, a billiards room, a gym, and a butler's pantry (and butler service). Guests who book the accommodation also get limo transfers to and from the airport, expedited nightclub entry, and priority reservations to the resort's restaurants and spa.

The Harbour House at Rosewood Hong Kong

The master bathroom inside Rosewood Hong Kong “Harbour House” Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Hong Kong

A view of Victoria Harbour is always a nice plus when you're in Hong Kong. But a view of Victoria Harbour from your 57th-floor "sky garden" is in an entirely different league. That's exactly what you'll find at the Harbour House, which is not actually a house, but a luxury suite at Rosewood Hong Kong. Beyond immaculate landscaping, the terrace of the nearly 11,000-square-foot accommodation also has two lap pools. If you don't think you'll have enough space, you can combine the Harbour House with its neighbor, the Garden House, to create a five-bedroom retreat.

Le Grande Appartement at Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle, France

When you're staying at Versailles, you know you're in for a real experience. The famed French palace opened its first on-property hotel, Airelles Château de Versailles, Le Grand Contrôle, in 2021, and it's every bit as lavish as you would expect. Of its accommodations, the most magnificent is Le Grand Appartement, which actually combines three standalone suites and the library. The décor is classic Louis XVI, from canopy beds to clawfoot tubs — plus, artisans were hired to recreate 18th-century design details, like the parquet flooring and the wall hangings. Guests are given special access to Versailles, from private after-hours tours to personal golf carts to explore the grounds.

The Ritz-Carlton Estate at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

At over 16,000 square feet, the Ritz-Carlton Estate at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is far more than a hotel room. The contemporary yet warm three-bedroom villa is all about exclusivity — it sits on a private cove with a white-sand beach — and it's filled with amenities that make it easy for guests to never leave, from a full kitchen with a chef to a private infinity pool. (The master suite also has its own pool.) But should guests want to explore the rest of the property, the Estate comes with a dedicated buggy, plus bicycles.

The Royal Suite at Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid

Built under the supervision of iconic hotelier César Ritz and opened in 1910, the Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid debuted a $115 million renovation in 2021 — the luster of the city's original grande dame had dimmed, and the refurbishment was much needed. Now, the hotel's neoclassical glory has been revitalized, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the Royal Suite. With views of the Museo del Prado and the Ritz's garden, the extravagantly decorated suite has two bedrooms, including a master set inside the hotel's turret. There's also a standout marble soaking tub in the bathroom that's the stuff of Instagram dreams.

The Presidential Suite at Hôtel de la Coupole, Vietname

At first glance, both inside and out, the Hôtel de la Coupole might look as if it belongs in France, but it's actually located in the Vietnamese mountain town of Sa Pa. Drawing inspiration from French haute couture, the property certainly goes bold with its décor, especially in the Presidential Suite. Cerulean blue walls meet traditional Vietnamese patterns inspired by the textiles of the local Hmong, Dao, Tay, and Giay groups; there are also art deco flourishes and Vietnamese objets d'art. It's a bit of a visual overload — everything in the suite makes a statement — but that's exactly what makes it so special.

The Manor House at Rosewood London

Manor House Suite Living Area at Rosewood London Credit: Durston Saylor/Courtesy of Rosewood London