Banyan Tree Just Opened a New Resort Celebrating Mexican Culture and Cuisine

It's a place where you can both relax and dig deep into the history of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In November, Banyan Tree officially opened the doors to its latest offering for those seeking a wellness experience unlike any other.

Located in the historic city of Puebla, Mexico, the new Banyan Tree Puebla takes over the old Azul Talavera Hotel. The new spot now offers 78 stunning rooms that all celebrate Mexican culture, history, and cuisine.

"Banyan Tree Puebla showcases the best of Mexican culture through the architectural elements, traditional and contemporary artwork, and colorful crafts such as the renowned Talavera Poblana found throughout the property," a spokesperson said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

Banyan Tree Puebla, a new luxury resort in Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Banyan Tree Puebla

On the property, guests can expect to find each residential-style room outfitted with an elegant mix of local furnishings and textiles and walls adorned with contemporary artwork. And, guests who've experienced other Banyan Tree resorts know to head straight to the bathroom, because that's where they'll find its world-renowned amenities, which include ancestral aromatherapies and ecological products you can feel good about using.

Outside the rooms, guests can also gather around the hotel's spectacular culinary offerings including Bar Los Lavaderos, a sophisticated lounge space inspired by a 19th-century communal wash house, which offers premium handcrafted cocktails and tapas for those feeling peckish.

At the property, guests can also take part in unique culinary experiences, including learning how to make traditional mole or tasting mezcal and tequila with local bartenders on hand to share their expertise on preparing the finest Mexican cocktails. There are even Mexican wine tastings available that take guests on a journey through the country's regional wine-making traditions from Chihuahua, Queretaro, and Baja California.

One more reason to book a stay with Banyan Tree Puebla? Because it's a stay you can feel great about. The company's "Stay for Good" program focuses on regenerative and wellbeing tourism practices that promise to leave a place better than they found it.

"Banyan Tree's arrival in Puebla will contribute to the preservation of the city's culture and environment, a UNESCO World Heritage site," the spokesperson noted. "Through a second core pillar of Stay For Good, Banyan Tree will also empower Puebla locals by providing a sustainable workplace as well as curated education and vocational programs available to all community members."