This Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Just Debuted Invite-only Suites — and We Got a Sneak Peek

It's been 12 years since City Center debuted on the Las Vegas Strip. Here, there is no kitsch and the theme is simply unabashed luxury. And with a reported cost of $9.2 billion, the largest privately financed development in the United States, that has certainly been achieved at City Center. From its LEED-certified buildings and The Shops at Crystals (which is handedly the swankiest emporium in the country), to a mix of residential and hotel offerings, the 76-acre campus is as impressive as it is massive. And while there is a lot happening, it's Aria Resort & Casino that stands out.

Fudge treat, an amenity at Aria Sky Villa Credit: Courtesy of Aria Resort & Casino

Aria boasts some of the city's most exciting culinary outlets – including Xiao Long Bao from Michelin-starred Taiwanese soup dumpling house Din Tai Fung and the ever-Instagrammable, spicy rigatoni-slinging Carbone. Let us not forget their 80,000-square-foot, desert-inspired spa, pool oasis, and gaming offerings; this is Vegas after all. But while the building's modern design still feels fresh over a decade in, Las Vegas is an extremely competitive market for the highest-end customers. Given that, Aria is just wrapping up a multiyear renovation of their VIP hotel within a hotel concept: Sky Suites.

Aria Sky Villa bathroom Credit: Courtesy of Aria Resort & Casino

Aria Sky Villa bedroom Credit: Courtesy of Aria Resort & Casino

These 442 penthouses have long been regarded as some of Las Vegas' most-coveted accommodations, but now they are even more in demand. The one- and two-bedroom Sky Suites range from 1,050 to 2,060 square feet in size and have been re-imagined by Rottet Studio, who also recently refreshed the top suites at Four Seasons Hualalai and The Beverly Hills Hotel. For the studio, it was all about, "understanding the character and soul of the property," according to a statement released to Travel + Leisure. This was realized by maximizing views through the lens of sophisticated city living. Think: muted blues and silvers against richly textured wood grains and stones with enough reflectivity to pop against the view.

Aria Sky Suite Penthouse bedroom with panoramic view of Las Vegas Strip Credit: Courtesy of Aria Resort & Casino

Aria Sky Suite wide angle interior shot Credit: Courtesy of Aria Resort & Casino

Aria Sky Suite Penthouse living room with view of The Strip at night Credit: Courtesy of Aria Resort & Casino

And while the hard product is certainly impressive, it's the host of bespoke services that have secured Sky Suites their elite status. All guests are chauffeured from the airport to a gated motor court before being escorted to a private lounge to complete check-in formalities. Here, there are complimentary food and beverage presentations throughout the day and dedicated, 24-hour concierge teams to secure difficult last-minute reservations, tickets, and the like.

For Aria's very best customers, however, there is yet another level of accommodation: the Sky Villas at Aria, which sit at the property's apex. The first seven of these 2,000- to 7,000-square-foot "residences" have undergone a chrysalis by KES Studio. The result is a '70s-influenced vibe, with more saturated colors, unique seating spaces, blue-chip art, tricked out bars, art deco-inspired bathrooms complete with waterfall steam showers and other high-tech accoutrements.

Sky Villas' guests arrive in Rolls-Royce Phantoms and are met by Champagne-baring butlers who whisk them directly up to their accommodations. Naturally, the dining tables are adorned with welcome fruits, charcuterie boards, and preferred libations – be it a bottle of Opus One, Chateau Lafite, or Macallen 25. Continue and you will find a fully stocked bar, bathrooms with your choice of Hermès, Bulgari, or Creed products, and Dyson hair dryers. Feeling peckish? Just call your butler who will personally walk you to a prime table at any restaurant on-site. Naturally, there are also in-villa kitchens should you prefer a celebrity chef swing by to prepare a memorable meal. And while we can't possibly begin to describe the entirety of their offerings, we would be remiss to leave out their cigar cart. Here, a catador (cigar sommelier) will bring up a selection of impossible-to-find offerings, as well as custom cheroots crafted by a master torcedor exclusively for Aria.

Cigar butler with case of cigars at Aria Sky Villa Credit: Courtesy of Aria Resort & Casino