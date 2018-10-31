These Luxury Hotels in Dubai Are More Stylish and More Comfortable Than You Could Possibly Imagine

The revered elegance of the Four Seasons is given an Arabian flair at the Jumeirah Beach property, which opened in 2014. Every room and suite has a balcony that overlooks the ocean and the glittering Dubai skyline, and it has all of the refined, five-star amenities that you would expect: dining options to catering to every taste, state-of-the-art suites, polished design and architecture and relaxing recreational facilities. The real star here, though, is the Pearl Spa, which utilizes gold leaf, pearl extract and caviar in its facial treatments.