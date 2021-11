These Luxury Hotels in Dubai Are More Stylish and More Comfortable Than You Could Possibly Imagine

Dubai is the Middle East’s most extravagant metropolis and home to many world records: the tallest building , the highest hotel, the first-ever rotating skyscraper , set to be unveiled in 2020. The evolution of the city has been dramatic over the past 20 years, and as tourism has risen, the number of unique and luxurious hotels has multiplied. There are underwater suites with views typically limited to submarines, palatial villas and a variety of ultra-contemporary designer hotels, where guests can immerse themselves in the vision of fashion’s most esteemed brands. Ahead, we chart some of the most extraordinary hotels in the city.