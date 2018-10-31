These Luxury Hotels in Dubai Are More Stylish and More Comfortable Than You Could Possibly Imagine
Bulgari Resort Dubai
Adding to a collection of spectacularly elegant hotels in Milan, London, Bali and Beijing, Bulgari unveiled its Dubai hotel last December. It swiftly became one of the most coveted (and expensive) addresses in the city, attracting a fashionable and affluent crowd. The property is home to Bulgari’s first-ever Marina and Yacht Club, which is located on an exclusive island and is inspired by a Mediterranean village, bringing the la dolce vita spirit of the brand to the Arabian Peninsula.
Gevora Hotel
Bigger, better and flashier is often the philosophy in Dubai, so it is no surprise that it boasts the world’s tallest hotel, The Gevora, which took the record from the JW Marriott Marquis in February. The hotel stands at 1,167 feet (356 meters) and is marked with symbols of grandeur, from gold-coated revolving doors to a sprawling rooftop pool where guests can take in the glittering city skyline.
Burj Al Arab
The sail-shaped hotel has been an iconic part of Dubai’s skyline since it opened in 1999, and next year, the unofficial seven-star hotel is set to undergo a renovation that is sure to elevate the level of luxury to new heights. The property currently offers three aquariums, four swimming pools, a helipad, 24-carat gold iPads, Hermès amenities and one of the world’s largest fleets of Rolls-Royces, the ultimate in extravagance.
Armani Hotel Dubai
Giorgio Armani’s sleek and sophisticated aesthetic is brought to life at his first hospitality project, which was unveiled in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in 2010 and won the World Luxury Hotel Award in 2016. The 10-story hotel is renowned for its supreme level of style and personalized service. Each guest is assigned a ‘lifestyle manager’ to attend to any request imaginable and spa treatments are tailored to individual requirements. There’s also a private elevator leading directly to the Dubai Mall, which is the second largest shopping center in the world. Naturally, it’s a fashion lover’s dream.
Palazzo Versace Hotel
The Palazzo Versace hotel embodies the glamour of the storied brand with iconic Medusa motifs, marble mosaics, signature prints and exquisite detail at every turn. There are unobstructed views of the city skyline and the Dubai Creek, perfectly manicured gardens, eight lively restaurants and a jazz bar headed by legendary musician, Quincy Jones. It’s an essential destination for any Dubai itinerary, if only for aperitivo hour on the terrace.
Atlantis The Palm
While many of Dubai’s best hotel views reach into the heavens, Atlantis The Palm takes it down into the ocean. Private elevators descend underwater to the hotel’s opulent three-level Neptune and Poseidon suites, providing panoramic views of Dubai’s Ambassador Lagoon, which is home to more than 65,000 colorful marine inhabitants.
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai
In classically hedonistic style, the Ultimate Beach Villa at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa offers an extravagant setting for hosting exclusive pool parties. With an al fresco dining area, mood lighting, a sprawling pool, a cabana, sun loungers and views across the Arabian Gulf, there's really no reason to leave.
Four Seasons Resort Dubai at the Jumeirah Beach
The revered elegance of the Four Seasons is given an Arabian flair at the Jumeirah Beach property, which opened in 2014. Every room and suite has a balcony that overlooks the ocean and the glittering Dubai skyline, and it has all of the refined, five-star amenities that you would expect: dining options to catering to every taste, state-of-the-art suites, polished design and architecture and relaxing recreational facilities. The real star here, though, is the Pearl Spa, which utilizes gold leaf, pearl extract and caviar in its facial treatments.
One&Only The Palm
Located on the private tip of Palm Jumeirah, One&Only The Palm is an exclusive enclave of supreme style and serenity. The Moorish-inspired villas are some of the most beautiful private accommodations in the city, with grand outdoor spaces for observing the cerulean sea on the horizon.
Aykon Hotel, with Interiors by Roberto Cavalli
Following in the footsteps of fellow Italian fashion powerhouses, Roberto Cavalli announced plans to launch its first hotel in Dubai in 2023. The property will be named the Aykon Hotel and is set to become an iconic part of the city skyline, complete with futuristic architecture, spacious balconies and infinity pools overlooking the marina.