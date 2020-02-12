This Hotel Has a Room With a $200,000 Mattress

Image zoom Courtesy of Lotte NY Palace

The Lotte New York Palace is already well-known as a luxurious New York City hotel that provides every amenity a guest could ever need. However, thanks to its new partnership with Hästens, the hotel is now giving guests amenities they never even dreamed of. That includes a night on a $200,000 mattress.

In November, the hotel unveiled its Ultimate Sleep Suite, featuring the Vividus king bed by Hästens, which retails for $200,000. The room also comes with other Hästens-branded accessories including bathrobes, sleep masks, and custom linens, as well as Hästens pajamas and slippers that every guest gets to keep.

Image zoom Courtesy of Lotte NY Palace

“At Hästens, we are about family and that feeling of family,” Jan Ryde, executive chairman and fifth-generation owner at Hästens, told Hotel Business. “We met with the Lotte New York Palace team over a sleep consultation at one of our stores, and we could see there was a connection of an extensive history for both brands and shared goals. We had this dream of offering a Sleep Suite and sharing our mattresses with the hotel industry, but our main goal is to deliver the best sleep in the world. We believe that in order to make that happen, people need to try our beds.”

As Hästens explains of the mattress on its website, it’s a “masterpiece of the finest natural materials, traditional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. It takes an un-rushed 45 days to complete a single order – and even then, there are nine of the world’s most foremost bed artisans on the task.”

Each bed, including the one found in the hotel, is crafted with horsetail hair, cushioning flax, slow-growing pine, superior wool, and long-fiber cotton, making for the softest sleep experience one can imagine.

However, the mattress isn’t the only reason to book the room. The entire sleep suite is actually a 2-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot masterpiece that comes with a spacious living/dining area, open kitchen, dining table seating six, a library nook, massive bathrooms with soaking tubs and glass showers, and some sweeping views of New York City below.

Image zoom Courtesy of Lotte NY Palace

And, as part of the stay, guests will get a free consultation with a "sleep curator" before they arrive. According to House Beautiful, the consultant will work with guests to optimize their sleep by asking about the guest’s pillow preferences, wake-up call time, ideal sleep temperature, and more.

While the suite sounds relaxing the hotel may want to watch out for its investment. After all, more guests steal hotel mattresses than you may realize.