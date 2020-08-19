This Gorgeous New Property in Nantucket Is Built Inside a Historic 19th-century Mansion

Labor Day may be just a few weeks off, but one new hotel in Nantucket wants summer to last forever.

The brand-new Life House, Nantucket just opened on the island escape off the coast of Cape Cod, giving visitors to the iconic summer destination a chic new option of where to stay.

The new hotel is the fourth from the upstart brand Life House, which opened its debut property in Miami in 2019 and now has three in the city. The company is still small, but aims to differentiate itself with seamless technology, as well as interesting hotels in prime vacation destinations.

Image zoom Courtesy of Life House

For the Nantucket location, the brand has taken over a 19th-century mansion on Cliff Road in the island’s downtown historic district. Long known as the Century House, the building was first used as an inn way back in 1870. New owners took over in January and, after a refresh this spring and summer, the hotel now offers 14 rooms along with a small patio and a grab-and-go kitchen that doubles as a “communal minibar.”

The stunning rooms were designed by an in-house team, with an emphasis on “coastal nonchalance” and New England-inspired decor, Life House says. Expect raffia writing desks, dramatic chandeliers, floral tiles, and bold pops of color, both in painted touches like ceiling beams and on accent pillows and other textiles. All rooms come with chic amenities like “Diptyque scents, Le Labo bath products, Marshall speakers, and Revival luxury linens,” the brand says.

Image zoom Courtesy of Life House

Image zoom Courtesy of Life House

“Understanding the history of a building and respecting the locale during our creative design process is what allows us to provide hotel guests and the community with authentic, locally rooted experiences,” says Life House founder and CEO Rami Zeidan, in a statement.