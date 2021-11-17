To Us, This Holiday Hotel Package Dedicated to 'Love Actually,' Is Perfect

As holiday decor descends upon airports, landmarks, and more, one hotel is taking its festive spirit a step further with a package inspired by a classic holiday film.

L'Ermitage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles is hosting a "Love Actually" experience, allowing guests the chance to relive the beloved holiday-themed romantic comedy in real life — and watch it on stage.

The experience includes overnight accommodations in a studio or junior suite at L'Ermitage. Guests will find custom eggnog chocolate truffles in their suites, created by celebrity chef Stephanie Boswell. Then, guests will be chauffeured from L'Ermitage to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, where they'll have two mezzanine seats for a musical performance of "Love Actually Live."

At the end of the night, guests will get to take home a copy of the playbill signed by the stars of the show.

"Love Actually Live" is a multimedia, immersive experience, bringing the 2003 film to life through a combination of video design and staging, performers and an orchestra.

The bar at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills Credit: Rich Stapleton/Courtesy of L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

"Following a year when many have not been able to spend the holidays with loved ones, we were inspired to create something truly special that can only be unwrapped and experienced at L'Ermitage Beverly Hills," Scott Berger, the hotel's general manager, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "We are celebrating not just the spirit of the season but also the return of live entertainment and the joy that their best-selling show brings to people during the holidays."

The lobby at L'Ermitage will be transformed into a winter wonderland inspired by the film and created by Emmy Award-winning set designer Matthew Steinbrenner. At the top of the stairs will be a grand Christmas tree made from gold-plated wrought iron where guests can attach custom locks inscribed with "to me, you are perfect" in homage to one of the film's most memorable moments.

Rates for the "Love Actually Live" package start at $725 per night, plus tax. The package is available to book from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31.

The hotel's restaurant, Avec Nous, is also offering a limited-time menu inspired by "Love Actually," including L'Ermitage Eggnog, mince pies, and Yorkshire pudding.