From Los Angeles to the Outer Banks, Hotels Around the U.S. Are Celebrating Leap Day With Discounted Stays

Image zoom Courtesy of InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

Leap Day as we know it is just an extra day in the year, but why not spend it in a hotel at a specially discounted price to celebrate?

The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is offering guests $29 stays on Leap Day night. The hotel is in a famed LA skyscraper, the tallest building west of Chicago. Those who book a full-price night on Friday, February 28 will be able to get Leap Day night reservations for the low $29 price.

While you’re there, be sure to take in some of the city’s best views from the lobby on the 70th floor or the 73rd floor open-air bar. In order to make the leap day booking, guests must call to make a reservation at 1-877-666-3243 or 866-782-2743 and mention rate code IKOTH.

Image zoom Courtesy of InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

Image zoom Courtesy of InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

The Sanderling Resort on North Carolina’s Outer Banks is offering a similar deal. Guests who book a night from February 16 through March 1 can tack on a second night for only $29. Book the offer by calling 855-412-7866 or texting “LEAP” to 866-281.

Those who wish to spend their Leap Year in Las Vegas can book nights at The Venetian. The resort is offering suites at up to 29 percent off when you book two nights. The offer is good if you book your reservations from February 24 through March 8 although the stay can be anywhere from February 24 through September 13, 2020 (blackout dates may apply).

In New York City, Moxy hotels are offering 29 percent off bookings. If your stay includes leap day, you can get 29 percent off that night. Guests will also receive two glasses of prosecco to celebrate the day.

If you happen to have been born on Februrary 29, you can receive a free night’s stay and a bottle of prosecco at the Moxy Chelsea, Moxy East Village or Moxy Times Square when you show a valid license. To make the booking, email sales@moxytimessquare.com, sales@moxychelsea.com or sales@moxyeastvillage.com.

Denver’s Halcyon Hotel is offering 29 percent off rates for Leap Day. Guests who book the “Forever Young” package will also get free access to Denver’s fitness studios including SoulCycle and Corepower Yoga, a bottle of Chandon champagne and late check-out, depending on availability. And if you’re lucky enough to have been born on February 29, the hotel will give you a free upgrade to a suite when you show your valid license. To book, use the promo code “LEAP20”.