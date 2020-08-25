Support Hospitality Workers Now by Purchasing a Certificate You Can Redeem for Luxury Stays Later

Leading Hotels of the World's new Stay It Forward certificates are making a difference in the lives of hospitality workers.

Even if you can’t take a vacation right now, you can always find a way to support hospitality employees.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW) has teamed up with a number of hotels around the world to create Stay It Forward certificates — pre-paid hotel stays that go directly toward supporting hospitality workers in need.

Image zoom Courtesy of LHW

The LHW is made up of more than 400 luxury hotels in over 80 countries in North America, South America, and Europe. The Stay It Forward certificates are on sale for $1,500 and 100 percent of the proceeds are donated to employees facing financial hardship right now, as well as worthy charities.

But it’s not just a donation, it’s also a voucher for your next vacation. According to a statement from the LHW, if you choose to buy one of these certificates, you can redeem them for a two-night stay at double occupancy at a participating hotel, access to an exclusive experiences such as a wine blending session in Mendoza, Argentina or a private tour around the Greek island of Zakynthos, a one-year Leaders Club membership ($175 USD value), 1,500 Leaders Club bonus points ($120 USD value — free stays begin around 3,000 points) that can be applied to a future stay booked through LHW.

These certificates are valid now through June 10, 2022, so there’s no rush to travel if you are concerned about the pandemic.

Participating hotels include The Ritz London in the UK, Paradisus Los Cabos in Mexico, Le Bristol Paris, Oetker Collection in France, The Fontenay Hamburg in Germany, The Vines Resort & Spa in Argentina, and more. Each hotel has a specific charity that they will donate proceeds to, with a full list available on the LHW statement.