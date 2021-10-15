This Five-star Paris Hotel Is a Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Lover's Dream

Le Bristol Paris, part of the Oetker Collection, wants to give its guests a true taste of the finer things in life. And that includes bringing the best cheeses in the world to their brand-new, in-house fromage cellar.

In 2019, the luxury hotel in Paris unveiled the first iteration of its Les Ateliers du Bristol workshops with widely acclaimed chef Éric Fréchon's artisanal flour mill and bakery. The following year, Le Bristol brought a chocolate factory into the mix with head pastry chef Julien Alvarez, followed quickly by an updated wine cellar. And now, the hotel is ready to unveil its latest on-site craftsman offering: a cheese-aging cellar.

Cheese cellar cave at Le Bristol in Paris Credit: Benoit Linero

"First came the living bread crafted with freshly milled heritage wheat in the on-site bakery, then the magnificent handmade delights of the chocolate factory and the exclusive wine cellar. Now, Les Ateliers du Bristol is introducing the fourth expertise to its refined offering with the addition of the in-house cheese cellar," a spokesperson for the hotel shared in a statement to Travel + Leisure.

According to the spokesperson, the new fromagerie is the realization of a shared vision between Le Bristol's Fréchon and award-winning cheesemaker Marie-Anne Cantin. The atelier features an aging cellar, home to a seasonal selection of cheeses, some of which are prepared at Le Bristol's kitchens. All the cheese is left to develop and mature in the cool, dark cellar, lined in wood and maintained with the perfect balance of humidity so you can come to experience the ideal bite.

Visitors to the hotel are welcome to visit the cheese cellar for a taste of rare selections of Khorasan bread, also baked on the premises, paired with a rich comte or a smooth chevre, all aged in the on-site cellar.

Cheese cellar cave at Le Bristol in Paris Credit: Benoit Linero

"Never one to miss out on an opportunity to express his creativity, chef Fréchon will enrich the selection of cheeses from time to time with his own recipes, including a salted butter camembert marinated in calvados and enrobed in breadcrumbs," the spokesperson added.