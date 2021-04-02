This Luxury Resort in Sedona Is Hosting a 'Zodiac Zen Weekend' With One-on-one Astrology Readings

L'Auberge de Sedona is already well-known as a premiere spiritual getaway, and this Earth Day it's honoring its connection with the otherworldly with a very special astrological event.

On April 21 and 22, the Arizona resort is celebrating Earth Day with leading astrologist Alexandra Clark, who focuses on Locational Astrology. Over those two days, Clark will provide one-on-one readings at the property for any guests who sign up for the complimentary Zodiac Zen Weekend.

L'Auberge de Sedona Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of L'Auberge de Sedona

Guests of L'Auberge are invited to experience the "charting techniques" that explain exactly how planet energies can create and impact our experiences. To do so, Clark will meet with guests for 30-minute sessions and use a blend of astrological techniques focused on location and environment. All guests need to provide is their birth date, time, and location.

For those unfamiliar with Locational Astrology, The Grounding Mystic describes it as "the process of looking at the birth or natal data in relationship to a specific location." Clark's specific goal in the Earth Day readings, the hotel explained, is to help guests be in the right place at the right time more often. Her motivation, it added, is to help others understand there is always a path, reason, and unique timing to life.

Registration is required for the event. Guests can email or call the concierge to reserve a reading time on either day.

L'Auberge de Sedona Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of L'Auberge de Sedona