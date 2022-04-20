This New Art-deco Hotel in Sydney Has a Rooftop Pool, a Wine Bar, and an Exceptional 'Celebrity Suite'

Just in time for Australia's grand reopening to international travelers, which was official as of February 21, Kimpton Hotels has made its Australian debut.

Kimpton Margot Sydney, which opened in February 2022, is located in the heart of Sydney's central business district in a 1939 art-deco building that served as the former headquarters of Sydney Water. The vintage architectural style anchors the entire design scheme of the hotel.

Kimpton Margot Sydney opening Credit: Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels

The lobby has a soaring ceiling upheld by towering red pillars — though they look like marble, they're actually scagliola, plaster designed to imitate the stone — with a vast, art-deco–style skylight. Sculptural brass light fixtures, curvacious velvet-upholstered furnishings, and plenty of objets d'art fill the space.

Kimpton Margot Sydney opening Credit: Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels

As for the guest rooms, there are 172, ranging from 350-square-foot standard rooms to the 1,725-square-foot Celebrity Suite. They continue the art-deco theme with geometric-patterned carpets and brass elements, but they're decidedly more contemporary than the lobby, particularly regarding the local art adorning the walls. (There are more than 600 works of art throughout the hotel, including the property's signature sculpture by Tony Twigg off the lobby.) Bathrooms are bedecked in red-and-white subway tiles — save for the suites, which have marble countertops and walls — and feature Mr. Smith amenities.

Public areas include the restaurant Luke's Kitchen, whose namesake is Australian chef Luke Mangan; the Cellar by Luke wine bar; the Wilmot Bar in the lobby; a fitness center; and a rooftop pool. A rooftop lounge is due to open in the near future, too, but for now, guests can enjoy bites and cocktails from the Wilmot Bar poolside.

Kimpton Margot Sydney opening Credit: Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels

Kimpton Margot Sydney also has all the signature services of the hotel brand, including a very welcoming pet policy, a complimentary happy hour each day, and the "Forgot it? We've got it!" program that will provide guests with any amenities they've forgotten to pack. And, as an IHG property, the hotel is also a part of the new IHG One Rewards program, which means you can earn and redeem points for a stay here.