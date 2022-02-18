The hotel brand's new "Sunset Lamp Lending Program" allows travelers to rent a sunset lamp and keep it in their room during their stay.

Kimpton Is Bringing the Sun to Guests Everywhere Thanks to This Viral TikTok Lamp

February is the coldest month of the year for much of the U.S., and one hotel chain is helping its guests through the winter by providing a special type of lighting to create a semblance of sunshine.

To help travelers combat seasonal affective disorder (SAD), Kimpton Hotels is offering guests the chance to soak up some (simulated) rays with sunset lamps, according to a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

According to a recent study, more than 10 million Americans suffer from SAD. The Kimpton Hotels believe that plenty of its guests needs a good dose of light therapy right about now. The hotel brand's new "Sunset Lamp Lending Program" allows travelers to rent a sunset lamp and keep it in their room during their stay.

Sunset lamps have become a popular way of combating SAD, with the hashtag receiving more than 180 million views on TikTok. The lamps project an aura of warm colors across any wall — not only helping to elongate the rays of golden hour, but also creating some pretty amazing lighting for photo shoots.

To get the sunset lamp in the room, guests need to visit the front desk at participating Kimpton properties. Then, they'll be able to keep it in their room for the entire length of their stay. (If the lamp makes a difference, be sure to check out the best light therapy lamps to set up at home.)

For guests who plan on spending their time inside the hotel room, never straying from the lamp's rays, Kimpton's book club may be the perfect accompaniment. Participating Kimpton locations have a lending library of of-the-moment literature that guests can check out during their stay and read by the cozy glow of the sunset lamp.

The lamps are available in the following Kimpton properties:

Kimpton Gray Hotel (Chicago)

Kimpton Rowan Hotel (Palm Springs)

Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel (Omaha)

Kimpton Aertson Hotel (Nashville)

Kimpton Nine Zero (Boston)

Kimpton Hotel Monaco (Pittsburgh)

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City

Kimpton George Hotel (Washington DC)

Kimpton Hotel Monaco DC