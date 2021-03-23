Kimpton's New Book Club Is for Guests and Virtual Visitors — See What's on the Reading List

At a time when the most escape many people can manage is a good book, Kimpton Hotels is launching a book club that will bring the best reads of the moment into hotel rooms across the nation.

Partnering with Literary Hub to create seasonal reading lists, Kimpton guests at select locations can dive into a new book anytime. For travelers who aren't back on the road yet, there are opportunities to participate remotely on Facebook and take part in special events, book giveaways, and more.

Kicking off the partnership during Women's History Month, the spring reading list titled "Women Write Now," includes "No One is Talking About This" by Patricia Lockwood, "How Beautiful We Were" by Imbolo Mbue, and "Uncanny Valley" by Anna Weir.

"Since in-person contact with others is limited, we decided to come up with a creative solution to bring people together," Kathleen Reidenbach, Kimpton's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. "Bibliophile or not, we hope this partnership gives Kimpton fans a safe way to bring a bit more humanity to their life – whether they are travelling or in the comfort of their own homes."

Guests tired of watching TV and looking to escape with a good book will be able to swing down to the front desk at participating Kimpton hotels and borrow one of the best new books of the season, as selected by Literary Hub editors.

New lists with new books will launch in June and September.

Twenty-nine Kimpton hotels will participate in the program, including locations in San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Chicago, Atlanta, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City.

In select cities, hotel guests can also enjoy an itinerary curated by Literary Hub to find the perfect spots in town or peruse curated reading lists, as selected by nearby independent bookstores.

Kimpton is no stranger to intellectual hotel activities. Last year, the hotel launched a chessboard lending program, as inspired by "The Queen's Gambit."