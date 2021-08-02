"To recognize parents for making it through a difficult year, we wanted to create a fun offering to help them unwind and relax after sending their kids back to college."

Kimpton Is Rewarding Parents With a Relaxing Staycation Hotel Package After They Drop Their Kids Off at College

It's been a difficult year and almost no one has had it harder than parents of kids teetering between virtual and in-person school. But Kimpton Hotels wants to reward moms and dads with a new hotel package that will help them relax, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

With in-person learning hopefully back on the agenda for the new school year — specifically, when it comes to graduating high school seniors heading off the college — Kimpton is inviting overworked parents to embrace a kid-free moment with their "Kick 'Em Off Your Couch Package." Parents who book the staycation will receive a bottle of bubbly at check-in and a bundle of wrapped sage to take home.

"Summer is winding down and students will be heading back to in-person classes this fall," Kathleen Reidenbach, the chief commercial officer at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, told T+L. "To recognize parents for making it through a difficult year, we wanted to create a fun offering to help them unwind and relax after sending their kids back to college."

Beyond the gifts, each room comes with a yoga mat to help parents embrace their inner zen as well as a nightly hosted wine hour (because that's how you'll really relax).

The package, which can be booked online for stays from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, is available at more than a dozen Kimpton hotels throughout the country. So get ready to sip a handcrafted whiskey cocktail by the pool at Nashville's Kimpton Aertson Hotel or surround yourself with city and mountain views on the rooftop of the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.

Looking for even more pampering? Book a massage or a healing manicure at Florida's Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa.

Kimpton also welcomes all pets at no extra charge if parents are ready to — temporarily — get rid of some kids, but not necessarily say goodbye to the furry ones.

All stays must be booked at least two days in advance and are subject to availability.