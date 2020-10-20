The sale ends on Oct. 28 and is good for travel until September of 2021.

Kimpton Hotels Are Up to 35% Off in Their Annual Sale — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

The year 2020 has been an interesting one and we could all use a little break from the craziness. Thankfully, Kimpton has you covered with their annual sale just in time for the holidays, guaranteed to even make a staycation feel special.

From now until Oct. 28, hotels throughout the country (and even several in cities across the world) are offering 35% off the hotel’s Best Flexible Rate until Sept. 30, 2021 — long after the holidays.

“We hope to provide people with a reason to safely travel and celebrate again by showing them what is possible in this COVID-19-altered world,” Kathleen Reidenbach, the chief commercial officer at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, told Travel + Leisure of the sale. “As we gear up for a holiday season unlike any other, we understand holiday travel will look different as well. With our Annual Sale, we hope to help alleviate some of the stresses that come with holiday travel by offering creative promotions and flexible cancellations, and help guests get excited about dreaming and planning.”

Those who take advantage of the sale will receive 35% off Sunday through Thursday stays and 25% off Friday and Saturday stays. Participating hotels include those in popular cities like Nashville, Seattle, Chicago, and New York City, as well as far as London and Tokyo.

The deal also may be a good way to test out the "workation" trend and make the most out of being able to work or go to school remotely.

Speaking of school, Kimpton has also got you covered with its Chief Virtual Learning Officer, helping with everything from setting up Zoom sessions to providing a mid-day “Snack Pack,” available at several of the hotels covered under the sale.

But the perks don’t end there: Kimpton offers complimentary Wifi and a spa benefit for all IHG Rewards Club members as well their signature nightly wine hours and free use of PUBLIC bikes. For those interested in fitness without the potential exposure of a gym, there’s a yoga mat in every room.

And Elite Members will receive a restaurant, bar, or in-room bar credit during each qualified stay.