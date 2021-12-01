This Secret Password Will Get You Surprise Freebies at Kimpton Hotels This Winter

Kimpton hotels have long been about the little perks along the way, especially when it comes to their secret social password program that started in 2012. If you know the right words to say at check-in, you can score fun freebies at every location around the world.

The latest secret phrase just launched this week and runs through Feb. 21, 2022. The words are embedded in the social media feeds of the hotels and surprises range from bonus amenities, like an upgraded room or free movie, to tangible gifts that will help you enjoy the boutique hotel chain's services so that you can feel like you're "just chilling" this holiday season. (Consider that your password clue.)

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington, D.C., which earned a spot on Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards list this year, offers a rotating roster of gifts, including holiday tea candles and festive socks, as well as late checkout, room upgrades, and complimentary in-room movies. Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa in Florida also has an arsenal of fun surprises, including drink vouchers, breakfast for two, a bar credit, and bottles of wine or Champagne.

Drinks are a popular giveaway, with Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach in Miami serving up mini bottles of prosecco and sweet treats; Kimpton Armory Hotel in Bozeman, Montana, doling out koozies and two local beers; and Kimpton Goodland Fort Lauderdale Beach offering its Sweater Weather cocktail — made of Jim Beam bourbon, lemon, honey, apple cider, and a star anise floater — or a $15 food and beverage credit.

Meanwhile, a pair of Atlanta hotels are all about fire pit access, with Kimpton Overland at the Atlanta airport giving away marshmallow martinis with a seat by the Apron fire pit, and the The Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in the Buckhead neighborhood offering eggnog by the Willow Bar fire pit.