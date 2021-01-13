Make Your Valentine's Day Extra Romantic With This Chicago Hotel’s Rose Petal Packages

The Kimpton Gray Hotel Chicago is here to help romance bloom.

This Valentine's Day, The Gray is offering a limited offering called the "Bloom Just For You"

Package, which includes accommodations in a suite filled with flowers from Flower Firm, a floral drawn bath for two, and two Concierge Cocktails, or a bottle of Prosecco, so you can toast to all things love.The two Concierge Cocktails are something you can particularly feel good about drinking. As the hotel explained in a statement, the hotel launched its rotating Cocktail Concierge Series of hand-crafted bottled cocktails, which honors the staff members who "have been keeping the lights on through the pandemic." It noted, a portion of the proceeds from the cocktails go back to Support Staff, a community of hospitality professionals working to break down stigmas surrounding mental health in the industry.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Kimpton Gray Hotel

Though the package is most certainly cute (and will absolutely win you a few brownie points with your partner), the 293-room hotel itself is as romantic as they come anyway.

Located in downtown Chicago in the historic New York Life Insurance Building, The Gray's granite lobby, art deco light fixtures, and contemporary rooms ooze with charm. It's a sexy space right from the entrance, through its sophisticated lobby and top-floor bars, and straight up to the bedrooms.

In the hotel's suites, guests will find plush king beds, massive windows overlooking the city, and a bathroom that includes a separate deep soaking tub just asking to be filled with bubbles. Of course, those who are looking to really take things to the next level can book the hotel's 908-square-foot presidential suite. It too comes with a king bed, views for days, its own wet bar for evening cocktails, and its own clawfoot soaking tub.

Ready to spark a little romance? The Bloom Just For You package is available from Feb. 11-15. Those interested must book at least 72 hours in advance via the website or by calling (877) 771-7031.