You Can Go Salmon Fishing, Bear Watching, and 'Flightseeing' by Float Plane at This Alaskan Resort

Changes to the Alaskan ecosystem due to this year’s lack of cruise ships led to a rare second run of Coho salmon in Ketchikan, Alaska. And thanks to the Salmon Falls Resort's extended 2020 season, you can enjoy a vacation in the Alaskan outdoors and take home a year’s worth of seafood, memories that will last even longer, and at least a few of those triumphant fishing photos with your catch through Oct. 1.

With a fully guided fishing excursion, a captain will take you on one of the resort’s new boats equipped with a heated cabin, private restroom, surround sound music, and top-of-the-line fishing gear. Guides help with baiting hooks, reeling in your catch, and anything you need for an enjoyable experience. Or you can choose a self-guided trip that includes a skiff or a 24-foot Orca with fishing equipment and GPS. Fish processing and vacuum packing come with all-inclusive programs, so your salmon, halibut, or lingcod fillets and steaks will be flash frozen, packaged, and ready to go upon your departure.

There’s more than fishing, although the abundant salmon are a delight for both experienced guests and first timers. When you’re not on a boat hauling in a 15-pound salmon, you can choose a sightseeing boat ride, a hike on one of the trails in the Tongass National Forest, a leisurely paddle aboard a kayak, or a stroll through downtown Ketchikan. Guests can also book flightseeing float plane tours to the Misty Fjords National Monument and guided bear watching in the Alaskan rainforest. For guests who have no plans to fish, there’s a lodging and meals package that includes a shuttle into town for local attractions as well as arrangements for spa days, wildlife viewing, or sightseeing excursions.

The resort is situated at the southernmost entrance to Alaska’s Inside Passage, less than two hours by plane from Seattle.The 51 guest rooms at Salmon Falls Resort are outfitted in lodge-style decor with custom wood finishes and native Alaskan art. Timbers restaurant, open all day, features a variety of Alaskan seafood specialties, steaks, cocktails, wines, and microbrews.

For a limited time, the resort’s popular all-inclusive guided fishing package starts at $1,500 for three nights, including three meals per day, airport transfers, fishing gear, accommodations, fishing, and catch processing. Cancellations are accepted up to 72 hours prior to arrival with no penalty.

The resort is committed to providing a safe environment for guests and staff, with policies and operating procedures recommended by the world’s leading health authorities. Enhanced health and safety measures due to COVID-19 include social distancing throughout the resort, stringent cleaning measures, personal protective equipment for staff, in-room safety kits, and more. Upon arrival at Ketchikan International Airport, guests must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Alaska. Salmon Falls will assist with optional testing services and send tests directly to travelers if requested.

