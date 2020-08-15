This New Luxury Glamping Resort in Maine Comes With Personal Fire Pits and Stunning New England Scenery

Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.

Kampgrounds of America (KOA) unveiled its first luxury glampground this month, just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park in Maine.

Of course, opening during a pandemic isn’t ideal, but with 64 glamping sites situated on a wooded 45-acre lot, Terramor Outdoor Resort didn’t have many tweaks to make to ensure guest safety.

“The great thing about glamping at Terramor is that the resort was naturally designed to allow for social distancing,” said Whitney Scott, head of marketing for KOA. “Our luxury tents are spaced at least 50-feet apart from each other and offer their own private fire pits and outdoor seating, so that guests can connect with one another and immerse themselves in New England’s beautiful landscape.”

When booking accommodations, guests will have the option of choosing from five different types of tents. The Alder Tent is the most “rustic,” offering more of a communal experience with a queen bed and three twin beds. There is no private bathroom, but a shared upscale bathhouse is mere steps away. All other tent options have one or two bedrooms, private bathrooms (some with an additional outdoor shower), an attached deck, and their own personal outdoor fire pits, complete with the iconic Maine Adirondack chairs.

Image zoom Taylor Watts/Terramor Outdoor Resort

The resort also strictly adheres to the Keep Maine Healthy guidelines and requires face masks to be worn inside the main lodge. But despite these requirements, guests can still enjoy the luxury of prepared meals, whether it’s indoor dining with properly distanced tables, a to-go picnic, or a barbecue dinner that’s ready for one of the many grills around the property. And those who like to pull up a seat at the bar can do so, as the team has installed partitions between seats.

Image zoom Taylor Watts/Terramor Outdoor Resort

No amenity was forgotten at the $9.7 million resort, though a few, like in-tent massages and food and beverage tastings, have been put on hold for safety reasons. Guests can still book small group and individual experiences, like walking tours, a scavenger hunt for kids, and stargazing. Two pools, a hammock grove, outdoor yoga, live music, and a plethora of lawn games round out the COVID-compliant activities.

Image zoom Taylor Watts/Terramor Outdoor Resort

Image zoom Taylor Watts/Terramor Outdoor Resort

While there is plenty to do on-site, the Terramor team does encourage their guests to take advantage of the outdoor playground that is Mount Desert Island (referred to by locals as MDI). Bike, kayak, and paddleboard rentals are available around the island. If staying on your own two feet sounds more appealing, hiking trails can be found within the gates of Acadia National Park or around one of the surrounding coastal towns. Strolling through Bar Harbor allows visitors to pop in and out of local shops and restaurants, or hop on a tour boat to see Maine from a different perspective. Stop by the concierge desk inside the Terramor Lodge for local recommendations and booking options.