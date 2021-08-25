JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, an award-winning resort in Arizona, is celebrating its 85th anniversary this December by offering travelers the chance to book a lavish package that includes guided hikes, spa treatments, private parties, and daily breakfasts. All it will cost them is a cool $85,000.

Originally opened on Dec. 15, 1936 by entrepreneur Jack Stewart, the hotel was acquired by J. Willard Marriott and the Marriott Hotel Corporation in 1967, making Camelback Inn the first resort in the company's portfolio. Marriott expanded the property from 118 to 453 guest rooms, and to this day, remains a longtime favorite of the Marriott family.

The patio at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa Credit: Courtesy of JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa

A king suite at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa Credit: Courtesy of JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa

"Camelback Inn is a place that is near and dear to my heart as I grew up vacationing there as a child with my family," Bill Marriott, executive chairman and chairman of the board of Marriott International, shared in a statement. "My father, J. Willard, loved the outdoors and loved to ride horses for many years at Camelback. My family has celebrated birthdays for more than 50 years at Camelback. It truly is a second home for our family. We love the place and are grateful for the terrific staff that has cared for us through the years."

At the resort, guests can explore 125 acres of Sonoran Desert terrain via its vast hiking and biking trails, landscaped gardens, and quiet corners meant for mindfulness. Camelback Inn's goal, the company shared, is to "preserve the resort's nostalgic character and to retain the ambiance of a peaceful setting while staying true to the authenticity of the Southwest."

Archival image of the exterior of JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa Credit: Courtesy of JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa

"We are excited to celebrate the history of Camelback Inn with our treasured guests and local community as we toast to 85 years all year long," Camelback Inn general manager Paige Lund shared. "Our timeless resort provides a space for travelers to gather together and reminisce on past visits, create new memories, and look forward to their next unforgettable getaway."

60s Front Entrance of JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa Credit: Courtesy of JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa

Want to visit and have $85,000 readily available? For that, you get room accommodations in the Jackrabbit Suite (which comes with a private pool) plus nine additional guest rooms for seven nights so you can bring plenty of friends along. You also get a welcome reception in the Jackrabbit Suite for up to 25 guests, 20 spa treatments at The Spa at Camelback Inn, a private guided hike on Camelback Mountain for up to 25 guests, a private Yoga session for up to 25 guests, nine holes of golf at Camelback Golf Club for up to 12 guests, and a private dinner in the Chef's Garden for up to 25 guests.

Hang on, there's more. With the package guests also get 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy Reward Points, which are enough to book a few extra nights at another hotel in its expansive portfolio. Oh, and you most certainly won't wake up hungry as the package also includes daily breakfast for up to 25 guests for seven days.