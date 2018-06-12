Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kids Can Sleep With Dinosaurs in This New Jurassic World Suite at Universal Orlando

Ahead of the release of “Jurassic World,” the Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando unveiled a new suite that will make kids feel like they’re sleeping in the middle of the action.

Upon entering the Jurassic Suite, guests will find themselves surrounded floor-to-ceiling by all things dinosaur.

Gigantic dinosaur tracks cover the floor as if one of the giant creatures had just passed through. The two twin beds are designed to mimic the gyrosphere, the ride that takes visitors through Jurassic Park in the movies. The bedding itself is designed to look like the test tubes in which the Jurassic Park dinosaurs were formed. The scene is completed by a dinosaur menagerie on the back wall, featuring images of pterodactyls in flight.

The kids’ room opens only onto the attached adult room, ensuring that kids can’t disappear to Jurassic adventures without the grown-ups knowing.

The 670-square-foot suite can accommodate up to five people with one king bed, two twin beds and an optional rollaway bed. Rates for the room this summer will range from $489 to $679 per night.

