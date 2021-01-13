This Caribbean Resort Has a Margarita Hotline for Margs on Demand

"Hello, operator? We'd like to report a lack of margaritas."

Premium tequila brand Casamigos, created by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldan, is collaborating with Jumby Bay Island resort on the Caribbean island of Antigua to bring margarita lovers several ways to imbibe while they're at the resort.

Not only does this collaboration includes a new pop-up beach bar and specialty crafted cocktails for Jumby Bay Island, but it also includes a margarita hotline where guests can order margaritas to their suites.

Guests of the resort merely need to call the Margarita Hotline and a Casamigos personal bar cart will come straight to them. This bar cart is stocked with freshly-mixed margaritas, spike popsicles, and cold shots of tequila. Villa and Private Residence guests can even request a margarita bar to be set up on their property for a special occasion or a pre-stocked fridge with Casamigos spirits and cocktail ingredients so they can serve themselves and their friends as much as they like.

Or, guests can visit the laid-back, pop-up beach bar, the Casamigos Margarita Beach Shack to get delicious cocktails created by the resort's mixologists. The Casamigos team has trained these bartenders to create exclusive cocktail recipes for the resort, including a Spicy Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita, made with Casamigos Blanco Tequila and fresh lime, simple syrup, cucumber slices and jalapenos. The resort also has a refreshing Casa Ginger Mint Paloma, made with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, grapefruit juice, fresh lime, sugarcane syrup, ginger syrup, and mint, and a classic Casa Repo Rocks drink, which is simply Casamigos Reposado Tequila straight up and on the rocks

Jumby Bay Island resort will also be collaborating with Casamigos to serve the tequila brand as its house tequila.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jumby Bay reopened on Nov. 7 for the winter season. The resort offers suites, villas, and private residences to suit your needs while traveling to the Caribbean, and also has new hygiene and safety measures to protect against the virus spread. Before planning any trip, it's important to look up the safety and travel guidelines for your destination.

For more information, visit the Jumby Bay Island website.