This Florida Keys Lodge Is 30 Feet Underwater — Here's How You Can Reach It

Forget overwater bungalows. It's time for underwater accommodations to have their moment. And there's no better way to honor this than at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida.

Located 30 feet below the ocean's surface, this isn't some highfalutin spot that allows you easy access to the underwater lodge. No, this is a place that makes you work a little for your stay, as you need to actually scuba dive down to get to your room. But those who make the trip will be rewarded with a stay unlike any other.

The beds in Jules’ Undersea Lodge Credit: Courtesy of Jules’ Undersea Lodge

It all begins at check-in, when guests are greeted by their personal Mission Director at the front office. There, expect to complete some paperwork and put in a pizza order for dinner later that night. Guests will then take part in a topside orientation tour and prepare their personal items for the transport down to the underwater lodge. They can even bring laptops and cell phones under the water, as the lodge comes with Wi-Fi, making it a great place to take that remote working Zoom call to make all your coworkers jealous.

Before settling in for the night, guests can head out for a tour of the lagoon with a certified guide. Along the way, they can fill out their fish ID cards while identifying the different species living in the ecosystem. That even includes a few manatees and the area's famed seahorses. (Tip: Bring an underwater camera with you. You'll want it.)

Once inside the underwater lodge, guests can sit back and relax near the portal and watch even more aquatic life go by. And those who feel peckish can can raid the mini bar, which comes stocked with snacks, water, soda, and iced tea.