The World's Oldest Hotel Has Been in the Same Family for 52 Generations

The hotel industry goes back way further than you might think. Sure, there are classic properties in historic cities such as Paris and Rome, but there's an inn in Japan that has those places beat by centuries.

Lobby of Niyishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan, believed to be the world's oldest hotel Credit: Courtesy of JNTO

The Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan, a Japanese resort not far from Mount Fuji, has been in business since 705 A.D. The hotel has been passed down within the same family for 52 generations. Guinness World Records has officially recognized it as the oldest continuously running hotel in the world.

In 705 AD, Fujiwara Mahito founded the inn and his family have been experts in the hospitality industry ever since. Although the inn has undergone quite a bit of modernization and upkeep over the years, the main attractions, namely the soothing hot springs and gorgeous views, have remained the center of its appeal.

Food from the Niyishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan, believed to be the world's oldest hotel Credit: Courtesy of JNTO

Bath at the Niyishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan, believed to be the world's oldest hotel Credit: Courtesy of JNTO

Many people, from historical samurai to A-list celebrities and politicians, have come to the inn for its history and healing waters. Keiunkan's famous bath, Mochitani no Yu, has water fed directly from the hot springs. Guests are invited to drink directly from the springs as well.

Interior of Niyishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan, believed to be the world's oldest hotel Credit: Courtesy of JNTO

Interior of Niyishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan, believed to be the world's oldest hotel Credit: Courtesy of JNTO