You'll definitely want to drop your name here — if it happens to match the hotel's.

This NYC Hotel Is Offering a Discount to Anyone Whose First or Last Name Is James

The James New York — NoMad is celebrating its fourth anniversary in a way that truly honors its namesake. Anyone named James — whether it's their first or last name — can score 40% off stays of four nights or more at the hotel.

But don't think you can just get the deal by switching up your name on the booking — proof of a government-issued ID will be required while checking in. To cash in, people named James must book the rooms by June 30, 2021 for stays through the end of this year, with the offer capped at 10 rooms a night.

Exterior of The James New York – NoMad Credit: Courtesy The James New York – NoMad

While this June marks four years since the boutique property reopened as The James New York, the historic hotel has been there — as the Hotel Seville and Carlton Hotel — since the turn of the century. The Beaux Arts building, which was designed by Harry Allan Jacobs and constructed from 1901 to 1904, also has an annex that was built from 1906 to 1907 and designed by Charles T. Mott. It earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005 and gained status as a designated New York City landmark in 2018.

Though its roots may be more than a century old, The James has no doubt kept up with the times, offering innovative in-room services like astrological birth chart readings, transformational coaching, tarot readings, hypnosis, reiki healing, and sound therapy.

The 337-room hotel at the intersection of 29th Street and Madison Avenue in the Manhattan's Flatiron District is also known for its eateries, including LDV Hospitality's Scarpetta, Australian favorite Bourke Street Bakery, and the throwback cocktail lounge called The Seville.