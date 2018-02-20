Pointe de Flacq, Mauritius

As one of Mauritius’ most iconic hotels (and the first five-star spot to open on the island, in 1975), One&Only Le Saint Geran caused a stir when it closed for a major renovation early last year. But the December reveal proved the 10-month wait was worth it, and that paradise can indeed get an upgrade. The bones of the building are intact: the iconic lobby's towering arches remain, albeit with a fresh coat of white paint. But the resort’s 142 colonial-style ocean-view rooms now feature clean-lined, modern furniture with wood, marble and natural fabrics that lend a relaxed air. The spa — oh, the spa! — has a bright new interior and treatments that are available nowhere else in the country, like facials with products from cult French brand Biologique Recherche. There are five restaurants, where guests can gorge on everything from Creole classics to teppanyaki. Perhaps the most enticing of these is L’Artisan, an all-day bakery where a table laden with sugary treats awaits like a scene from Willy Wonka’s factory. The most important parts are unchanged: the beach is the same shade of creamy white, and further out, past the kitesurfers and paddleboarders cruising the shallows, the waves continue their roar as they break over the distant reef. Doubles from $490. —Mary Holland